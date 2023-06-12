Chiranjiv Patel: The Man On The Mission Of Empowering Women

Due to the pandemic, a lot of such incidents began and that's when Chiranjiv, Co-Founder of Karma Foundatuon and his team launched the cause on his 40th birthday and adopted the education of 40 girls from across the state.

Chiranjiv Patel is a dynamic entrepreneur known for his entrepreneurial spirit and creating start-up ecosystems in Gujarat and India. He who started carving his niche at the age of 23, believed in the idea of Giving back to society.

When he started working at the age of 23 and achieved much in a decade, he realized there was much to life that he wants to contribute and that’s when he helped a family in their challenging times and felt complete.

He shares, “My idea is to see and make people smile. My idea of spreading happiness is not to let anyone sleep empty stomach. My idea of happiness is to educate people and empower women.”

The birth of an idea Saksham Kanya Yojana

Chiranjiv Patel, who is the curator of the initiative Saksham Kanya Yojana, shares, the idea of its inception, "The birth of the idea Saksham Kanya Yojana began when I saw so many girls dropping out of schools because the parents, or caretakers of the children wouldn't have enough money to survive, and during covid, I came across many such cases and that's when the whole idea of Saksham Kanya Yojana came in."

Due to the pandemic, a lot of such incidents began and that's when Chiranjiv, Co-Founder of Karma Foundatuon and his team launched the cause on his 40th birthday and adopted the education of 40 girls from across the state. He shares, “With Saksham Kanya Yojana, we are on the mission to make this world a better place and empower women to create a better future. Women are the real leaders, and the right education can help them become independent and live their dreams to prosper and fly high like anyone else in the world.” He adds, “The aim of Saksham Kanya Yojana is to reach and adopt 1000 girls and make their lives happy and bright.”

The selection process of Saksham Kanya Yojana:

When we reached out to families for an initiative to teach their girls and give them another chance to reshare their life with the right education, we came across innumerable families.

We had our extensive selection process where from their parents, family background, academic performance and authentication everything was checked. And we have these 40 girls from various parts of Gujarat including the tribal areas of the state.

From supporting various social causes like giving a roof to the needy and leading a medical camp during the covid period to working selflessly and volunteering to help in several ways, Chiranjiv Patel has already touched innumerable lives and would only work harder to do more for the world.

Wishing him tremendous success in every cause he chooses to support and initiate.