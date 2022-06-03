Chit-chat with Rahul Tyagi, Director-Operations, Porvoo Transition Care

Transition care is something that is a new concept in the country. A transition point between the home and the hospital, where patient care can be administered with utmost care, efficiency and compassion, and of course in a home-like environment.

Rahul Tyagi

Rahul Tyagi, Director-Operations, Porvoo Transition Care spills the bean on the kind of facilities does Porvoo Transition Care provide and how long a patient can stay in transitional care.

Headquartered in Saket, Delhi, Porvoo Transition Care started it’s operation in 2019. Speaking on the kind of facilities does transition care provide, Rahul says “Porvoo is 16-bed centre equipped with the latest medical equipment and all the required medical team to take care of all kinds of patients. We provide a host of services like Critical Care Post Operative Care, Nursing Care, Geriatric & Dementia Care, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Diet & Nutrition, Oncology services like Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, Diagnostics & Radiology, In House Pharmacy, 24*7 Ambulance Support and that too at an affordable price. We fulfil all the offerings through certain programs we run like Tracheostomy Care, Post Stroke Care, Feeding Tube Care, Catheter Care, Craniotomy Care, Bed Sore Management, Speech Therapy, Respiratory Therapy, Parkinson’s Care, Pulmonary Care, Orthopaedic Care.

Tyagi further goes on and says “Porvoo is also the ideal solution for a number of problem sets such as :

If someone is visiting Delhi for a surgery or any medical requirements, they are not fit to go back directly post hospitalisation. This is where Porvoo fits

Critical care is an expensive affair. We make sure to provide the facilities at an affordable price

With the number of nuclear families increasing in Urban India, Porvoo acts as a ideal space for the elders of the family with Geriatric Needs

For NRI families, if someone needs to take care of their loved ones In Delhi, Porvoo can become the care partner

When asked about how long a patient can stay in transitional care center, Tyagi utters “This totally depends on the patient condition and medical history. The average length of stay of a patient is any where between 30-45 days. However certain cases do require longer stays as well.”