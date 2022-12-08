Chitkara University signs MoU with NEC Corporation India to transform learning in the field of AI/ML

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, and Sh. Deepak Jha, GM & Head, NEC Corporation India at the MoU signing ceremony

Chitkara University announced its collaboration with NEC Corporation India, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, for a comprehensive academic program for aspiring students to facilitate them with hands-on training and research facilities in the area of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (Al/ML) and High-Performance Computing (HPC)). A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NEC Corporation India and Chitkara University. The agreement will provide an opportunity for the University to upskill its students, faculty and academic researchers in the field of AI. It will also enable students to obtain certifications for being job-ready and finding suitable employment opportunities within and outside NEC.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University said, “The realm of technical education is one which has been evolving constantly and at great speed. This MoU will enable and equip young graduates with analytical capabilities including the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning that will help unlock the benefits of digitalization and innovation with the help of blended education.”

Deepak Jha, General Manager & Head, Artificial Intelligence Platform, NEC Corporation India said, “AI/ML and HPC will be the drivers of technological and social change in the coming years. This joint certification program will create industry-ready professionals. We at NEC India strive to build state-of-the-art solutions focused on overcoming complex technological & business challenges, and above all, we believe in sharing our knowledge, skills and expertise with future generations.”

Over the last two decades, the world has seen a radical transformation in the field of AI research and High-Performance Computing (HPC), transforming from a small, relatively niche domain in to an extensive web of pioneering innovations, empowering almost every facet of life. To accelerate India's vision to enable a technologically empowered nation, NEC India will co-create a state-of-the-art education program to help students achieve outstanding performance across diverse workloads by establishing a dedicated AI/HPC lab on the campus.

As part of this agreement, NEC India will also provide a vector engine system namely SX- Aurora TSUBASA to the university. With the establishment of NEC SX-TSUBASA computer system-driven lab, NEC aims to equip Chitkara University with the technology infrastructure required for the course and project work, job-oriented and hands-on training and research facilities.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student “industry ready”. With more than 25,000 students and 1,700 staff from over 100 different countries, the university is proud of the impact that its graduates, life-changing research, and innovative campuses and industry developments have made – both in India and around the world.

Chitkara University has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5% of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade. For more information, visit: https://www.chitkara.edu.in/