Chitrakathhi Art Gallery Presents "Colours of Life"

A group art exhibition showcasing recent works of 5 renowned contemporary artists – Vitthal Hire, Pradip Sarkar, Ashif Hossain, Deepak Patil and Paras Parmarhas been displayed in Chitrakathhi Art Gallery, Vile Parle, Mumbai from 8thMay to 7thJune 2023 Between 11:00 am to 7 pm.

Chitrakathhi Art Gallery was started by Anuradha Raikar- a well known Architect and art enthusiast .

in 2020. She did her B. Arch from Sir J. J. College of Architecture Mumbai. After achieving proficiency and eminence in her profession as a practicing Architect, she had a desire to start her well decorated Arts Studio where she could render her services for propagation of visual arts. She has been doing so for the last 3 years by executing customized requirements of Arts in various modules and norms as per the requisite needs of Art Collectors/ buyers as well as promoters of visual fine arts. This show is her debut venture in this field to promote the contemporary renowned artists and their art work in the present art scenario in order to reach prospective buyers/ collectors of fine arts.

Vitthal Hire :-His thematic works in water color on paper reveal the proficiency in and command over the medium and technique used for the aesthetic adornment of the various works with the desired visual perspectives. He has mostly emphasized the life style and struggle of various people in their life in rural environments, the sanctity of different festivals, the relevance of such celebrations in life, important vignettes of culture and heritage in rural and urban areas, beauty of nature and its numerous wonders and vivid religious fairs and their relevance in human life. His works being lucid and eloquent often receive overwhelming public response and appreciation from the present art world due to relevance of our heritage, religious glory and eternal spiritual fervor as well as apt color harmony and rhythm of the colors used for their artistic adornment with the desired visual aspects of eternity and divinity.

Pradip Sarkar :- He has expressed divinity of Art in his work showing the ardent love for music and harmony. He has focused on spiritual and cultural aspects of the society to exhibit an imagery blended with Vedic meditation and the precept of self-control, connecting the individual soul with the universal spirit. His works depict the sage of urge in human mind whereby the depicted deeds inspire others through love, affection, innocence, emotional bonding, festivity etc. which, in turn, create the required ambience for his thematic peculiarity and expressions. Vivid musical instruments and their rhythmic visual aesthetic relevance and sanctity occupy a prominent place in his works.

Ashif Hossain – His work in Acrylic Colors on canvas reveals the subtle nuances of the spiritual fervors and eternal religious sanctity associated with Benaras Ghats. His works are unique in their own way and have their visual aesthetics achieved through apt color combinations and their harmony as well as rhythm in proper perspectives of visual arts. The lucid and expressive works revealing cultural vignettes of Benaras, temples and shrines there and the overall religious environment prevalent in that area soon share a dialogue with the viewers due to their clarity and visual glory as well as aesthetics in the desired arena.

Deepak Patil :- His works in OilColors illustrate fusion of reality and imagination in an expressive way. The transparent and fluid brushstrokes create ethereal feeling to the paintings. He brings out harmony and balance by infusing bright and muted colors and a striking play of light and shadow. He works in other mixed media including use of sand and other ingredients to adorn the works with the desired textural effects and surface finesse in apt arena and perspectives of visual arts.

Paras Parmar :- His Abstract works are subtle yet vibrant and energetic which often express powerful brushstrokes showing the emerging independence of inner vision similar to dream-like views. Vivid works in acrylic colors on canvas indicate his struggle in life which he investigates, with his spirit to find the solution. His inner feelings and moods can be experienced by different brush techniques adopted by him for the artistic and aesthetic adornment of the work with the desired visual effects in the apt arena and perspectives of visual fine arts. Good color combinations and their aesthetic harmony and rhythm find a prominent place in his works.

From: 8th May to 7th June 2023

Chitrakathhi Art Gallery Presents

"Colours of Life"

Paintings Exhibition by Renowned Artists: -

Vitthal Hire, Pradip Sarkar, Ashif Hossain, Deepak Patil, Paras Parmar

VENUE:

Chitrakathhi Art Gallery

402, Akruti Orion, Shraddhanand Road

Vile Parle(East), Mumbai 400 057

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Contact: 9321395514, 9892155680