Chitranshi Dhyani packs a real punch in music with her upcoming song “Khasma Nu Khaa.”

Singing and even featuring in this groovy track has been a one-of-a-kind experience for her, she says.

There are tons of talented people in this world who never get tired of giving it their all and sparing no effort in all that they do in their careers and endeavors in life. Among these, there are also many who not just make the most of the opportunities present in front of them but also create new possibilities for them as high-performing professionals in their journeys. This very attitude, approach, and mindset has what led them towards their highest potential and helped them become well-recognized names in their chosen sectors around the world. Though this only sounds easier than it actually is in reality, especially in industries like music, it is singers and performers like Chitranshi Dhyani who make sure to make a positive difference in the same.

Chitranshi Dhyani is currently basking in all the more buzz and headlines, for she is gearing up to yet again entertain audiences and music lovers with her upcoming track titled “Khasma Nu Khaa.” She highlights that the track is a groovy one, which has the power to instantaneously make people hit the dance floors and also get hooked to the song for all the right reasons.

Khasma Nu Khaa has music by JSL and is directed by Frame Singh. It is presented by Himanshu Shekhar and Manpreet Kaur under OSM Records. The song is getting released on 20th November 2022, and all her fans and followers, who have always shown their maximum support to her, can’t wait for enough for the song to get released and make it their top favourite in their music list.

Chitranshi Dhyani (@chitranshi_dhyani) is now quite excited about the release of her song as she not just features in it but has also sung it. Speaking on the same, the singer and actor, who is also a model and YouTuber, says, “My experience working with the team at OSM Records and the director Frame Singh has been one-of-a-kind, and I am truly excited for listeners to hear this song for they will get a new and refreshing track on their playlist very soon.”