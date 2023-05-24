Choosing the right tools to create impactful content for brands

Indus - Seamless Paper Backdrops

Archisman Misra, Founder and CEO, Studiobackdrops.com highlights the factors that can help in creating an impactful content for brands and how influencers can become the first choice of brands with these tools.

Brands are regularly opting for influencers to market their products for several reasons. They are ensured good quality content with high production value. And influencers are relatable to the average person, compared to celebrities. Their lifestyle, the products they use are more achievable to consumers. This makes them an easier choice for brands who want to reach consumers directly.

It is trendy for brands to market their products through influencers. It is so much easier to work with individual content creators than go through, let’s say a production house. Marketing a product on social media through a content creator has multiple benefits for a brand. It directly reaches the consumer as a review, not just an ad. There is a level of trust in this representation, wherein a content creator’s followers who trust their recommendations are introduced to the brand. From the biggest brands in the world like BMW, to L’Oreal, Lakme and emerging brands - everyone has set aside a budget for influencer marketing.

This is a time when social media following can be easily purchased and the internet is more or less flooded with bots and fake accounts. In fact, engagement can be bought on every single post. So, when it comes to followers, there is no guarantee someone who has millions is a better influencer than someone who has 100k followers. So when social media engagement can be easily manipulated - who do brands choose to represent their products?

Gone are the days when it was all about numbers and which influencer had the most followers. Today brands are selective in their approach and their priority is the quality of the content produced. There are many content creators who have captured brand deals with the quality of their work. Good camera work, crisp video and image quality, clear sound, perfect lighting and accurate colours - all of these factors are what make a good piece of content. If a content creator can deliver these, then they become the first choice of brands.

Paper backgrounds give the content a professional look as they eliminate all distractions. It brings all the focus on the product and is a low-maintenance but high effect set. Indus Papers with its range of 67 colours is perfect for content creators. This range has several options for content creators to choose. From basic whites and off-whites to every shade of grey, to bright colours of the rainbow to unique, never before seen colours. This range is perfect for creating different kinds of content as there is a colour for every kind of story. Whites, beige, and greys work well for fashion catalogues. Colours like Peach, Aqua, Lime Green are perfect for creating bright pops of colour in your work.

Studio lights are crucial equipment for any content creator. Any photo or video is only as good as its lighting setup. This is why the creators who shoot with high end studio lights can experiment more with their content. Depending on natural light is a grave mistake on any creator's part. It cannot be controlled and it doesn’t always give consistent results. Ring lights are usually the first investment made by any creator. But in terms of results, professional lights like LED video lights or Continuous Lights offer more control and give far better results.

Clarity of audio is often skipped over by most creators. While the look of the video is enough to hook most viewers, the audio is what keeps them captivated till the end. It is necessary to relay the message with as much clarity as possible. This cannot be done with a phone or a camera as they record ambient noises as well. When it comes to audio, professional recording equipment like Synco Wireless Mics are what creators need. They are needed to block external noise and ensure crisp audio, sometimes with additional features like Digital Signal Processing.

Last on this list, but the most important in terms of ensuring quality is the Editing. Most creators choose to edit their work in the app itself. But this gives them limited options to work with. It is not very sophisticated and ends up looking more amateur than professional. A good editing software makes all the difference to the end result. Anything that was missed during the shooting process can be rectified here. A free version of DaVinci Resolve, one of the best Non-Linear Editors, is available for creators everywhere and they can create stunning content with it.

This is the perfect time to be a content creator as both consumers and brands are choosing social media as the platform to learn about new products. Content viewership is at an all-time high and brands are capitalizing on this by portioning huge budgets for influencer campaigns. In this time, a content creator needs to set their work apart from others. And this can only be achieved with high end equipment and great production value in terms of photo, video, and audio. After all, it is only good-looking content that makes viewers look twice.