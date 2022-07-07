Chrisna Ouk: “I’m Deeply Passionate About Helping People Create A Life of Financial Freedom”

There’s this notion in society that people should go to college, complete their education, and secure a nine-to-five job in order to become “successful.”

While the vast majority of people in society share this belief without question, Chrisna Ouk, a 21-year college dropout has decided to stick out of the crowd and create his own path to success as an entrepreneur and public figure.

Chrisna was born and raised in Virginia. From the early beginning of his childhood, he managed to do extraordinary things that were uncommon for his age. At the age of 14, he knew how to do things like build computers and develop websites. By the time he had entered high school, he had already created several multi-million dollar businesses in industries including e-commerce, marketing, real estate, and trading.

After experiencing a lot of success at a young age, Chris figured college wasn’t necessary for him since he already made a good amount of money working for himself. When asked what his purpose and drive was as an entrepreneur, he said:

“Time is our most valuable asset. When I realized this, I became instantly determined to live a life of freedom and I knew the key to unlocking that was by working for myself rather than working for somebody else. I believe that the conventional route to success like going to school and getting a 9-5 job is a tedious and inefficient process. I don’t want to allocate more than half my life working until retirement like everybody else, so I decided to create businesses revolving around things I’m passionate about. Life is too short, so I will continue to work hard so I can fulfill a life filled with new and quality experiences.”

Chrisna believes the traditional education system is a trap and the definition of “success” is misconstrued.

“You weren't put on this earth to work for 60 years, retire for 10, then die. It’s mind blowing to me that people are willing to waste half of their life dedicated to school and working for someone else. I think people should start valuing their time and focusing on skills and side hustles that can set them financially free.”

Earning so much at this very young of an age has influenced Chris to share his blessings by helping other people achieve financial success. He has made it a goal to help people escape the rat race and unlock their full potential.

