Christmas Bonanza, Tiger Shroff Starrer Ganapath

Gen-X action star Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath, the epic dystopian action thriller which is releasing on Christmas might be the biggest special effect and action-oriented epic thriller ever to hit Indian cinema, says a close source.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.



“The film is nothing like anything we’ve seen before, especially in Bollywood. The film is special effect heavy, and the team is putting massive efforts to set the bar high to make a praiseworthy spectacle. Outstanding action sequences, massive production value, a well-crafted storyline, and rooted characters, this movie has everything and more, it will give every other release a run of their money in Indian territory” claims the source close to production.





“Tiger Shroff can perform an action like a miracle, and if you give him seeti-maar dialogues and impressive character, he is going to drive the crowd wild. The film offers a never-seen-before visual extravaganza and the special effects and scale of this film will leave you gob-smacked. The production house is keeping everything under the wraps to surprise the audience. This year, there will be a Christmas Bonanza from Tiger” added the source.



After completing the UK shoot, actor Tiger Shroff wrapped up the most challenging action schedule in Ladakh.



The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Rahman and Rob Horrocks, the movie is all set to release on 23rd December 2022 this year.