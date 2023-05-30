Mr. Prakash Darekar enlightened the audience with an insightful speech.

The 8th Edition of CIA World Construction and Infra Awards was organised by EPIC MEDIA at Sahara Star, Mumbai on 27th May 2023. The Chief Guest, Prakash Darekar (President-Mumbai Housing Federation & BJP Leader) graced the occasion by lighting the lamp with Vijaykummar G Nair (Editor-Publisher), Ms Sunitha Nair (Deputy Editor) and with few other dignitaries from the Construction & Infra industry. It was a matter of great pride for the CIA World Team.

Mr. Prakash Darekar enlightened the audience with an insightful speech. The other special guests included Pradip Ahire (from MMRDA), Ijaj Ahmad (OSD to cabinet Minister), Sanjay Upadhyay (BJP leader and Ex. Vice President, Maharashtra Housing Development Corporation). The ceremony began with Panel Discussion on the topic 'Creating Sustainable Environment for Construction and Infrastructure Sector' which was moderated by CA Ramesh Prabhu (Chairman, Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association and founder Prabhu Associates). The panel members included Anand Gupta (CMD AYG Realty), Anup Nair (MD, Martin Engineering), Ar. Anupam Mittal (Principal Architect from Arinem Consultancy), Prof A.S. Khanna (SSPC Chairman), Rajesh Bywar (Director, NEB, KONE India), Shailesh Ranjan (Head Business Planning, Operations & Technical, Asahi India Glass) and Vivek Kulkarni, (CEO, Building Environment India).

There were 8 categories of awards namely - Real Estate, Best & Upcoming projects, Best Architects, Infrastructure, Allied sector, Construction equipment, New technology and Invention and Special achievement category. Prakash Darekar, started the distribution of awards among the winners followed by other prominent members of the Construction and Infrastructure Industry. The audience were highly impressed by the ceremony. The entire programme was a magnificent display to acknowledge the work of some of the pioneers of the Construction and Infrastructure industry. In this Grand Program CIA World Best Journalist Award was given to Sr. Journalist Sunil Sharma For Housing sector. The distinguished guests and journalists praised the initiative and hoped for further such ceremonies in the years to come.