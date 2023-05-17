Breaking News
CIBIL Score vs. other credit scores: What's the difference?

Updated on: 17 May,2023 06:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia

Learn about the various credit scoring models and what makes them different from each other.

Your credit score is a numerical representation of your credit history, used by lenders to assess your creditworthiness. It’s often synonymous with your CIBIL Score, which is the most popular scoring model in India. But did you know there are other credit scoring models too? Each has its unique approach, and it’s well worth the time to understand what sets them apart and why it matters to you.


Understanding CIBIL Score



Developed by TransUnion CIBIL, the CIBIL Score is a credit scoring system that is most widely used in India. As a credit bureau, TransUnion CIBIL collects and maintains credit information of individuals and companies and generates a three-digit numerical score ranging from 300-900 to signify their creditworthiness. The higher your CIBIL Score, the better your chances of getting a loan or credit card approved on terms that are favourable.


Wondering how your CIBIL Score is calculated? Well, there are several factors that are taken into account to determine your CIBIL Score and, consequently, reflect your creditworthiness, such as:

1. Credit history, including the number of credit accounts you have, their types, and their duration

2. Payment history, including your credit card and loan payment behaviour and whether you have made them on time

3. Credit utilisation, or the ratio of the credit you have used compared to the total credit available to you

4. Credit mix, or the variety of credit you have availed of, such as credit cards, personal loans, home loans, etc.

5. Credit enquiries, or the number of times you have applied for credit in the past

Other credit scores in India

Understanding how your CIBIL Score works gives you a solid foundation from which to explore how alternative credit scores available differ. Here are the three popular ones:

1. Equifax

2. Experian

3. CRIF High Mark

All of them provide credit scores to lenders, just like TransUnion CIBIL, but with some key differences that are outlined in the table below:

Aspect

TransUnion CIBIL

Equifax

Experian

CRIF High Mark

Established in

2000

2010 (registration)

2006 (licensed in 2010)

2010 (licensed)

Score range

300–900

300–850

300–850

300–900

Cost

Credit report + credit score available at Rs. 550

 

Just credit report available at Rs. 164 (inclusive of taxes and/or handling charges)

Credit report + credit score available at Rs. 472

 

Just credit report available at Rs. 118

Credit report + credit score Rs. 399 (inclusive of taxes)

 

Just credit report available at Rs. 138

Credit report + credit score Rs. 399

Report delivery

Online: available for a fee via the CIBIL website

 

Offline: document verification takes up to a week, after which the myCIBIL portal login details are sent via registered post or on your registered e-mail ID

Online: complete credit report available via the Equifax mobile application within one day via e-mail

 

Offline: post document verification, credit report is sent via registered post or courier within 10 days

Online: available via the Experian website

 

Offline: credit report is sent within 20 business days of receiving your application and payment

Online: available instantly on your registered e-mail address post successful identity verification

Services to consumers

â     Credit score and report

â     Dispute resolution

â     Credit score and information report

â     Dispute resolution

â     Credit score and report

â     Dispute resolution

â     Credit score and report

â     Dispute resolution

Services to members

â     Portfolio management

â     Customer acquisition

â     Analytics, consulting, etc.

â     Risk score

â     Portfolio review

â          Alerts, etc.

â     Customer management systems

â     Fraud and risk management, etc.

â     Identification and anti-fraud services

â     Predictive analytics and scorecards

â     Business management, etc.

Dispute resolution

Online: available via the myCIBIL portal

 

Offline: available by writing to the TransUnion CIBIL Limited’s address

Offline: fill in and send the downloaded Dispute Resolution Form from the Equifax website with the necessary documents to the bureau’s address

Online: available via your Experian account

 

Offline: available by writing to the Experian India address

Online: available when you sent an      e-mail sent to crifcare@crifhighmark.com from your registered e-mail address with your reference number or Report ID

 

Things to keep in mind

  • Your score may vary from one credit bureau to the next because each bureau uses its own methods of calculation, considering diverse factors
  • Your credit report and score from any one of these credit bureaus is equally valid, in spite of differences between them as all four credit bureaus are RBI-licensed
  • Your credit report is accessible to you as a consumer (or a commercial entity), banks and financial institutions, insurance companies, government agencies, collection agencies, employers, and telecom service providers as well
  • New credit information and/or changes are reported by banks and financial institutions to credit bureaus every month, based on which your individual credit report is updated

No matter which credit bureau you depend on, remember to monitor your credit report regularly. Doing so will help you to identify any mistakes or fraudulent activity and immediately report it to the concerned credit bureau for redressal. Errors can be      damaging      to your credit score      but      you can      easily      fix them with proactive and timely intervention.

