CII hosts the 2nd Manufacturing Excellence Summit

Mr. Mohit Jauhari, Dr. Jitendra Das and Mr. Ajay Gupta

The Confederation of Indian Industry hosted its flagship event, the 2nd Manufacturing Excellence Summit, with the theme 'Building India, the Global Hub of Best-in-Class Manufacturing' held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Hotel Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. More than 150 no. of participants from various industries attended the summit. As a part of the summit, CII held several panel discussions with manufacturing in India at its core.

The disruptions brought in the industries with the onset of Covid-19 revealed the need for quicker adaptation of technologies. Those who showed an adept transition towards incorporating technology into operational functions, have excelled in futureproofing their supply chain management.

The panel discussion on “Future Proofing of Manufacturing with Robust Supply Chain”, was addressed by Mr. Mohit Jauhari, Head - Supply Chain Management, Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited, Mr. Ajay Gupta, Group Head - Supply Chain, Jakson Group. This panel was moderated by Dr. Jitendra Das, Director, FORE School of Management, New Delhi.

“Organisations trying to implement the new processes and plans, must consider budget allocation, technological changes, competitiveness and the user perspectives. Any kind of improvisations in the supply chain must have an objective of profitability and metrics must be developed around cost prediction. There is a need to focus on the existing supply chain and then focus on future-proofing. Organizations can predict requirements using AI and Blockchain technology can be effectively used for pricing of the product, which will help in leveraging the information in the supply chain”, said Dr. Jitendra Das, Director, FORE School of Management.

Mohit Jauhari said, “Today algorithms and intelligent systems define the way how companies operate and connect with the entire spectrum of the supply chain. Organizations can incorporate the 3C approach - Connect, Communicate & Collaborate, for end-to-end transactions. The efficiency brought in the operations will boost profit. Thus, the building of efficient infrastructure during the pandemic and digital adaptation was imperative to the sustenance of organizations and generating profits.”

Ajay Gupta said, “Factory automation has taken over entirely with machine’s manufacturing to 3X-5X volume level. India, to emerge as a global marketplace, needs to have the right partners, right decisions, right quality, right capacity, right assurance and tolerance levels through the supply chain processes. There needs to be connection and visibility in every step of the supply chain.”

The speakers also addressed that any technological change is challenging and takes time. Inventory Management is important; essential items need to be stocked up and filled to the point where your production doesn’t get impacted. It is also important to upscale people. Employees need to learn new tools and must be taken along the journey of transformation.