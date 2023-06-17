CII Young Indians (Yi) -Hosting the Prestigious G20 YEA Summit in India - Uniting Global Trailblazers for Collaborative Transformation

G20 YEA, as an alliance, has always recognised the significance of women's entrepreneurship and financial inclusion as promoters of economic growth.

Dilip Krishna, President-India G20YEA & National Chairman, CII - Young Indians (Yi)

What is the role of Yi in G20 YEA in India this year?

CII Yi takes immense pride in being the official host of the annual G20 YEA Summit in India this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The credo "HUM - Together We Can" focuses on the transformative power of global teamwork and collaboration, with Young Indians at the forefront. India, represented by Young Indians, was a founder member of the alliance, and the memorandum was drafted in India. With this history as the backdrop and the current economic growth in the foreground - no other place and time has been more opportune for the charter's focus on Talk Trust and Trade.

As an integral part of India's youth entrepreneurship ecosystem, Yi aims to unite its trailblazing members, industry pioneers and investors across 55 city chapters with the entrepreneurial genius of over 800 change-makers from 20+ nations at this year's summit.

What initiatives have been taken for the empowerment of women?

G20 YEA, as an alliance, has always recognised the significance of women's entrepreneurship and financial inclusion as promoters of economic growth. This year we have Inclusion and Equal Opportunity as a track which will be at the forefront of discussions both on stage and in the various networking sessions during the event. The G20 YEA 2023 Summit will unite young representatives from women's organisations and businesses across the world to provide input and recommendations to the gender-responsive policies launched by the G20 EMPOWER 2023 initiative under India's presidency.

The focus will be on facilitating networking opportunities and mentorship programs for women entrepreneurs and reducing barriers to women's education, employment, digital literacy and financial inclusion. India's journey to becoming "world-ready" includes significant contributions of knowledge and support from its female population and will continue to do so. We at Yi always include this as a part of our policy advocacy.

To have a glimpse of our commitment to this cause, we would like to also inform you our opening session is with a minister who personifies women's empowerment.

As India is moving towards digital innovation & transformation, what measures have been taken for it so far?

India has indeed been making significant strides to foster digital innovation and transformation. With its massive youth population, it is a breeding ground for dynamic innovations driven by technology. CII Yi has, over the past years, forged various initiatives to tap into the digital acumen of youth. From the recently held Rural Jugaad to the IDS Innovation Summits to various other projects undertaken by its innovation vertical, Yi has been instrumental in streamlining India into a digitally empowered society and economy. The upcoming G20 YEA Summit will emphasise policy recommendations on fostering entrepreneurship by providing incentives to start-ups across the country, promoting digital literacy through training programs, creating a digitally backed network connecting entrepreneurs in rural and urban areas, and reducing the gender gap in access to technology.

How do you see Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies like India?

There has never been a better time for India's entrepreneurial ecosystem. It is the 5th largest economy, en route to becoming the 4th by next year and is also No. 1 in the world with the rate of new start-ups. The boom in innovation, market share, and increasing inclination towards business among its youth have paved the way for the staunch trust that the world has in India's growth.

India, its policies and organisations such as ourselves at Yi are becoming catalysts for this growth journey. We are not only leading from the front, but we realise the importance of converging and co-create to positively influence the ecosystem globally.

Aspirations are at an all-time high in the Indian diaspora. There is no stopping this hunger for achieving. Age, location, gender, and education are all just mere details on paper. Grandmothers are starting cloud kitchens as their first-ever business ventures, and 13-year-olds are beta-testing apps. The environment is abuzz with entrepreneurship.

Visit- https://www.g20yea-india.com