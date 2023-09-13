Cineport Cinemas At Newtown Square Mall In New Gurugram Created Lot Of Buzz While Promoting Jawan In Its Own Unique Style

Cineport Cinemas

Shahrukh Khan's Jawan is creating havoc at the box office. Within its release of just 4 days the film has crossed the magic figures of ₹500 crores worldwide and has shattered many box office records already. Like Pathan, all the fan clubs of Shahrukh Khan are leaving no stone unturned to promote Jawan through social media but on ground Cineport Cinema situated at Newtown Square Mall, sector 95A in New Gurugram has created a new benchmark with its innovative style of promoting Jawan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, just like Shahrukh Khan in Jawan, the entire staff of Cineport Cinemas wore bandages on their faces and greeted the audiences since the advance booking of the film began. It is needless to say that audiences who came to the theatre to book their tickets for Jawan were pleasantly surprised to see all the staffers of Cineport Cinemas in such a unique avatars to promote the film.

Be the staff whose job is to book tickets for the audiences, the security staff of the multiplex, the duty managers or any other staffer working in Cineport Cinemas, everyone chose to wore bandages just like Shahrukh Khan in the film did and promoted the film in a way which was never seen before. Obviously it created a lot of excitement and buzz about the film and this unique strategy to create awareness among the audiences about Jawan's release worked quite well and it helped promoting the film in a big way.

Notably, the high end Cineport Cinemas at New Gurugram was recently inaugurated on 15th June, 2023 by none other than ace actor Manoj Bajpayee during which the promoters of the multiplex Manmohan Shetty, Harman Baweja and Deepak Kumar Sharma also made their presence felt. From the day it was inaugurated, Cineport Cinemas is buzzing with a lot of activities to attract audiences to come and watch their favorite movies in the multiplex. The unique promotional strategy of Jawan by the staffer of the multiplex added another feather in their cap.

The founder of Cineport Cinemas Deepak Kumar Sharma said, "It was quite exciting and heartening to see all our staffers promoting Jawan with such zeal and that too in a way that surprised everyone. When it comes to providing theatrical experience of watching cinema, we always believe in doing something different for our audiences. I would say it was not a promotional gimmick but our genuine love for cinemas and the audiences who come to watch movies on big screen and that is the reason we always do something different for them. This time too our staffer donned new avatars and showed everyone how we too are quite excited about the release of Shahrukh Khan's big ticket film Jawan."

Deepak Kumar Sharma further added, "This is a great time for our cinemas. This year a lot of films like Pathan, The Kerala Story, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Satyaprem Ki Katha, OMG 2, Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and now Jawan has done exceedingly good business at the box office. After the release of Jawan there is a lot of excitement in the audiences to watch the film, hence our staff too chipped in to promote the film in their own innovative style. Our Cineport Cinemas is a multiplex where all the above mentioned films did great business and with the great run at the box office, we are receiving great footfalls which is increasing day by day."

Interestingly, the man behind such a great idea of promoting Jawan in such a unique way came from none other than Mr. Girish Wankhede who is known as a veteran in the entertainment industry. He has been part of multiplex business for more than two decades and is currently heading the operations and marketing in Cineport Cinemas. He has been instrumental in creating various marketing benchmarks during the releases of various films.

After successfully implementing the idea of promoting Jawan through their staffers, Girish Wankhede said, "We wanted our audiences coming to our cinemas to feel a great connect with Jawan. Hence, I came up with the idea of promoting Jawan in our premise in a way which pleasantly surprised many. I got the clue from the trailer of the film itself and as you can see our idea has paid rich dividends too. We promise that we will continue doing such wonderful marketing exercises in the future too".

Cineport Cinemas is state of the art, 4 screen multiplex chain in Newtown Square Mall which is located in sector 95A, New Gurugram. With total number of four screens and more than over 500 seats, Cineport Cinemas offers a range of futuristic features and modern amenities. Visitors are greeted by a striking LED powered entrance portal, while projection mapping games add a unique element of interactive entertainment. A dedicated mocktail bar and wide range of F&B options is powered by extended village food court which provides an unparalleled dining experience for cinema lovers.