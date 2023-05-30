CJC-1295 and GHRP-6 Blend: Thyroid Function Studies

The topic of this article will focus on CJC-1295 and GHRP-6 blend peptides and the multiple studies conducted on thyroid function over the years.

The potential impact of peptides CJC-1295 and GHRP-6 on the production of growth hormones have been studied. Together, they may possibly synergistically impact the body's ability to produce and release growth hormones. Studies suggest this peptide blend has the potential to aid in the healing of modest muscle and ligament injuries.

Researchers speculate that Ghrelin is a naturally occurring peptide that may promote the release of growth hormones and aid in maintaining their concentrations in the body; the GHRP-6 peptide is a synthetic six-amino-acid peptide counterpart of Ghrelin. [i]

CJC-1295 peptide is an artificial analog of the naturally occurring growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH), which may promote the body's production of growth hormones, scientists suggest. [ii]

CJC-1295 and GHRP-6 Peptide Blend Research

CJC-1295 and Growth Hormone

Subjects that were otherwise healthy were observed in a clinical trial [iii]. Models were randomly assigned to one of two groups: those given a placebo and those given the CJC-1295 peptide. All subjects had blood drawn before and after receiving peptides to compare results. According to the data collected from these participants, researchers suggest that the peptide delivery appeared to result in a 7.5-fold rise in growth hormone levels compared to the placebo group. One week after receiving the peptide, there was no discernible change in the growth hormone levels.

Another set of study [iv] models were randomly assigned to one of two groups: those given the peptide and those given a placebo. Blood samples taken after the trial suggested an increase in growth hormone levels, up to a 10-fold increase. Madalina Ionescu et al. said, "The marked enhancement of trough GH levels by continuous GHRH stimulation may implicate the importance of this effect on potentially increasing IGF-I. Long-acting GHRH preparations may affect subjects with intact pituitary GH secretory capability."

GHRP-6 peptide [v] was given to subjects ages 6 to 11 in a research trial. The peptide was presented alone to some while in combination with the growth hormone booster arginine to others. At the end of the trial, it was suggested that all of the subjects' growth hormone levels appeared to have climbed exponentially and to the same extent, regardless of whether or not they had been given arginine.

CJC-1295 and GHRP-6 Peptide Blend and Thyroid Function

Hypothyroidism is considered to be characterized by low amounts of growth hormone in the body. Subjects with hypothyroidism were given GHRP-6 peptide, GHRH peptide, or a combination of peptides (such as CJC-1295 and GHRP-6) in a research conducted in 1997 [vi]. After the research, subjects given the blend seemed to have far higher growth hormone levels than those given the separate peptides. Studies suggest Somatostatin inhibits growth hormone release, while the GHRP-6 peptide may be an antagonist.

Somatostatin may have a part in this process, as stated by F R Pimentel-Filho et al., who suggests that "when GHRP-6 was associated with GHRH, a significant increase in the GH response was observed in these subjects." Researchers' speculations suggest that thyroid hormones may influence the release of GH in response to GHRH and GHRP-6 in distinct ways. Nevertheless, further research is needed to understand this theory better.

CJC-1295 and GHRP-6 Peptide Blend and Cell Regeneration

Injury and multi-organ failure were artificially produced in animal models used in the experiment. [vii] Then, they were given either the GHRP-6 peptide alone or the GHRP-6 plus epidermal growth factor (EGF) combination. The peptide seemed to accelerate cellular migration in the lab by a factor of three in these animal models, and this action was seen in the gut epithelial cells. In addition, it seemed to mitigate the negative outcomes associated with such a failure by a factor of 50-85%. These findings suggest that this peptide may further protect against system failure when given in conjunction with CJC-1295.

CJC-1295 and GHRP-6 Peptide Blend and Diabetes

Gastric emptying rate and colonic and intestinal transit are considered to be slowed greatly by diabetes. In studies [viii], growth hormone release-stimulating peptides (such as GHRP-6) were given to diabetically induced mice models. The findings suggest the peptide's potential to reverse diabetes-related complications seems supported by speculations that it may speed up gastric emptying and intestinal transit. Colonic transit showed no signs of changing. Zheng Q et al. suggested peptides like GHRP-6 "may have the potential for mitigating the effects of diabetes in subjects with delayed upper gastrointestinal transit."

CJC-1295 and GHRP-6 Peptide Blend and Pulse Rate

Studies in mice have suggested the potential for GHRH derivative analogs (such as the CJC-1295 peptide) in possibly stabilizing heart rate and enhancing functioning after a heart attack. Researchers Andrew V. Schally et al. suggested this peptide may increase the heart's ability to pump blood and heal damaged cardiac tissue. Based on their hypothetical findings, the team speculated that "GHRH agonists may promote repair of cardiac tissue, improving ejection fraction and reducing infarct size in rats, reducing infarct scar in swine, and attenuating cardiac hypertrophy in mice, suggesting clinical applications."

The peptide currently on the market is intended only for educational and research reasons.

More investigation is required to explore its potential in scientific research studies, and these studies must continue. Only academic and scientific institutions are allowed to use CJC-1295 and GHRP-6 peptides. If you are a licensed professional interested in buying peptides for your clinical studies, visit the Core Peptides website. Please note that none of the items mentioned are approved for human or animal consumption. Laboratory research compounds are only for in-vitro and in-lab use. Any kind of physical introduction is illegal. Only authorized professionals and working scientists may make purchases. The content of this piece is intended only for instructional purposes.

