Classrooms and Beyond: The J K Shah Tale of Educating India

The success stories that Prof J K Shah and his institute have been scripting shine bright in the form of well-informed and talented youngsters in the CA arena.

Attempting to chronicle success stories from India could be an interesting task. Stories of proud, successful people and their spirit and passion towards all that they do, are many. If one looks at successful ventures that have seldom lost sheen over the years and still continue to illuminate the world around them, one name that comes to the fore is that of J K Shah Classes, which has made a name as an epitome of perfection and precision in the field of coaching for commerce aspirants looking to enrol themselves into professional streams such as CA, CS, CMA, and CFA.

J K Shah Classes, the brain child of Prof. J K Shah, stands head and shoulders above many similar institutions in terms of expertise in training and exemplary results. Year after year, the success stories that the institute scripts, shine on the employability horizon in both the public and private sectors. Behind these success tales is one man who works and focusses on a vision that would transcend generations.

The world today knows Prof. J K Shah as a pioneer in providing classes for commerce students who look to leap to the top. Prof Shah, the founder and managing director of J K Shah Classes, can take credit for building a network of the largest classroom-based private educational institution for commerce students in India. Every year, more than 85000 students enrol at J K Shah Classes as they ready themselves for the exams.

Dreams riding on passion for education

Prof J K Shah, the man who dreamt of a world where India stays a shining star, arrived in Bombay when he was in his 20s. Born to poor parents in a Gujarati village, Prof Shah pursued a dream that led him to believe that remaining poor isn’t the way to exist. And, the path he chose was to learn and acquire knowledge to the fullest. Little JK tried to imbibe all knowledge that was around him. As s student in a village school in his Gujarati native place, he worked hard to emerge as a State rank holder in his 10th board exams. His studies up to the 12th grade was in the Gujarati medium, and the little boy managed to find community sponsorship to keep his studies going.

Such a background proved to be tough for him as he pushed to advance his education towards graduation in Mumbai, and that too in the English medium. Further, he had to fund his own education and he managed to find the money by selling ladies’ purses during his free time. The coins he collected turned helpful as he managed to buy a dictionary of his own so that he can learn the nuances of English, a language which was alien to him as a school kid.

Studies carried on in full force, financed exclusively by his sweat and toil. The Chartered Accountancy course beckoned soon after college, and he then realised the importance of a good degree to be successful in life. The passion led him to sit for the CA exams and he emerged victorious by securing an All India Rank of 29 at the CA Intermediate level and clear CA Final.

Teaching as a profession was something that charmed him. Igniting his passion to pursue the teaching profession was the manner in which his math teacher handled classes. Prof. J K Shah also wanted to be like his mentor, his guru, and he launched himself into the arena of educating youngsters.

Prof J K Shah rewrites the way commerce is taught

Thus began the building of an empire that had knowledge enshrined at the core. Starting from a single-room classroom in Mumbai’s Grant Road area, J K Shah Classes, the brainchild of Professor Shah has now a foothold in 39 cities across India, with 76 centres offering classes. It’s been 39 years since the idea saw itself sprouting wings, and today the institution stands testimony to the quality and dedication an education provider should hold aloft.

Commerce aspirants from across the country today have a single destination as they get ready to step into the big competitive world to enrol themselves for professional courses such as CA, CS, CMA, CFA, and others.

Prof Shah has also envisaged and floated an inclusive online subsidiary too. Christened J K Shah Online, the online arm offers the best online learning platform to CA and CS students, complete with micro capsules, suggestive learning schedules as per the courses selected, direct link to teachers for any doubts, and constant monitoring of the learning process. Along with pre-recorded lectures, J K Shah Online provides CA aspirants with lectures live streamed to students from afar who find it difficult to attend classes.

What makes J K Shah Classes stand apart is that it is one major national-level institution that accords prime importance to Commerce students. The common practice is that Science streams are given more importance, and Prof Shah has made sure that Commerce gets the due importance in a nation where jobs that require expertise in the subject are many.

Giving back to the community

Prof. J K Shah, apart from being an educationist, has also been respected for his philanthropy. He strives towards giving back to the society, and has been sponsoring the education of the children of his employees through a charitable trust. The trust also looks after more than 500 families by providing them with groceries and other essential items every month.

The rank holders that were shaped in the classrooms mentored by Prof Shah are many. But more than all that, Prof J K Shah is now looking towards building an inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to pursue their dreams. Imparting education to the deserving is a dream that is fast seeing fruition, as his J K Shah Classes brings commerce education to a platform that is accessible to one and all.

Philanthropy comes naturally to Prof J K Shah, as is evident from the amount of time, effort and money spent by him towards providing equal footage to the deserving students, no matter what financial backgrounds they hail from. Further, by extending a helping hand to the children of employees who find it troublesome when it comes to paying fees that are beyond their capabilities, Prof Shah ensures that no child goes without education in the world around him.

These are just a few of his interventions to ensure an inclusive society where everyone stays smiling and happy. As the man who created ‘Commerce Specialist’ classes, Prof J K Shah is a man worthy of all appreciation. Laurels have come his way in the form of rank holders among his students in the CA arena, across all 3 levels. The journey is on, and has been gifting to the country talented youngsters ready to get behind the wheel of the administrative mechanism that drives India’s economy.

