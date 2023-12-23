Cloud9, co-founded by Priyesh Ganatra and Keval Ganatra, has become synonymous with excellence and innovation in the industry.

In a dynamic fusion of entertainment and refreshment, Cloud9, an entirely Indian company led by owner Mohan Ganatra, has seamlessly integrated into the cinematic narrative of the blockbuster movie "Animal," featuring the charismatic Ranbir Kapoor. The film not only showcases Kapoor's captivating performance but also highlights Cloud9 as a significant player in the world of beverages.

Cloud9, co-founded by Priyesh Ganatra and Keval Ganatra, has become synonymous with excellence and innovation in the industry. Employing cutting-edge technology, the company has earned its stripes as a producer of the highest-quality energy drinks. With an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Cloud9's products grace over 30,000 retail locations and 5,000 wine stores nationwide.

In "Animal," Cloud9's on-screen presence is more than a mere product placement; it's a strategic integration that adds authenticity to the scenes. Whether in high-energy action sequences or intimate moments, Cloud9's beverages become a natural and refreshing part of the characters' lives, seamlessly blending with the narrative crafted by the film's creators.

Mohan Ganatra, the driving force behind Cloud9, leads with a vision that extends beyond conventional boundaries. Co-founders Priyesh Ganatra and Keval Ganatra contribute their dedication to innovation, shaping Cloud9 into a dynamic force in the beverage industry. With Vishal Thakkar as the Managing Director, Cloud9 continues to reach new heights under a leadership team committed to excellence.

As audiences immerse themselves in the compelling world of "Animal," Cloud9's association with the film underscores its growing presence in the entertainment industry. Beyond the silver screen, Cloud9 remains committed to expanding its reach, ensuring that consumers experience the revitalizing and nourishing qualities of their beverages in their everyday lives.

Cloud9's journey from being part of a blockbuster movie to standing tall in the Indian beverage industry is a testament to its unwavering dedication. The brand, led by visionaries like Mohan Ganatra, Priyesh Ganatra, Keval Ganatra, and Vishal Thakkar, goes beyond being a mere product; it's a lifestyle. As Cloud9 grows each day, its presence in both cinematic and real-world landscapes solidifies its status as a true trendsetter, energizing experiences on and off the screen.

In the evolving landscape of Indian cinema and beverage culture, Cloud9 emerges not just as a refreshing drink but as a dynamic player enhancing the cinematic experience, one frame at a time.