Club Urbana:- Cherish Luxury and Comfort at the Largest Residential Club in East India

Real Estate- is one of the rare sectors that has witnessed a surge in recent times and have been able to survive the aftermath of the Covid-19 Pandemic. There has been a huge demand among homebuyers looking for residential properties that provide them with affordability, comfort, luxury, and a secure living environment. Metropolises be it Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, or Bengaluru have seen a large number of residential projects coming up and the City of Joy, Kolkata, is no exception. Kolkata not just represents the state capital of West Bengal but is also often referred to as the Business Hub of entire East India. The same can be testified by the fact that people from neighbouring states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and even North East reside in the City. The ports, dock, and road connectivity have led people to shift to Kolkata for both the purpose-Job and Business. This has resulted in an unprecedented demand for niche residential complexes in the City. Witnessing this and with an aim to provide people with luxury and comfort, top developers of the East, Shrachi, Emami, Sureka, MKJ, JB, and Nahata Group established Urbana, a joint enterprise with the Government of West Bengal.

Urbana, located in the newly-developed IT and Business Centre of South-East Kolkata, has created a stride among the homebuyers residing in the city. More than 1000 families are already residing in Urbana that, in recent times, has become a synonym for luxury, serenity, and comfort. Laden with all the modern-day amenities such as an infinity-edged temperature-controlled lap pool, a gymnasium with the latest equipment, a yoga room, a squash room, an indoor games room, a multipurpose sports hall, and a conference room, Urbana is, without a doubt, the place that people desire to live in.

Leaving aside these amenities and the area it is located in which is drawing the attention of homebuyers, what is attracting people to have an apartment in the project the most is the lavish, king-size Club at Urbana, also referred to as Club Urbana. Spread across 1 Lakh Square Feet, Club Urbana is also acclaimed to be the Largest Residential Club in East India. Club Urbana is the perfect place to celebrate your holiday season or an auspicious occasion as it has everything that elevates the joy and provides you the perfect peace and comfort in the chaotic lifestyle.

While talking about the Club Urbana, Rahul Todi, Director, Urbana, Bengal NRI Complex states, “The purpose of building Club Urbana, the biggest residential club of East India was to help people live a balanced life. The Club Urbana is great for recreational purposes and can undoubtedly help one unwind from the weariness of a day because it has wide open places to indulge in activities”

Urbana has already established itself as a well-known landmark with its seven buildings and the team is initiating the last phase, which will include three mega towers.

To further prevent the impression of connectedness, there are several open spaces. People today are quite particular when it comes to purchasing a home. Numerous things are anticipated by them, and naturally, when all of these things are taken into account, their worth increases. One of these elements is the presence of a clubhouse inside the residential area and to cater to the same Urbana has ensured to incorporate such ‘happy places’ in their project.