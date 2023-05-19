Co-Producer and Distributor Rohandeep Singh Believes "Lavaste" Will Create A Profound Impact On Audiences

"Lavaste" delves into the gripping journey of Satyansh, a B.Tech graduate assigned the daunting task of handling unclaimed dead bodies.

Rohandeep Singh

Rohandeep Singh, the renowned film producer and Distributor and founder of Jumping Tomato Studios, has announced his collaboration with the highly anticipated movie "LaVaste." As a Co-Producer & distributor of the film, Singh aims to bring this powerful and thought-provoking story to audiences worldwide.

"Lavaste" delves into the gripping journey of Satyansh, a B.Tech graduate assigned the daunting task of handling unclaimed dead bodies. However, the film transcends Satyansh's personal narrative and delves into the heart-wrenching tales of the deceased individuals who, despite having heirs, remain unclaimed. With a mission to unite people for the sake of these forgotten souls, the movie sheds light on the inhumanity and tragedy that exists within our society.

With over 10 years of experience in the film exhibition and distribution business, Rohandeep Singh brings a wealth of expertise to the project. As a passionate advocate for social causes, Singh believes that "LaVaste" has the potential to create a profound impact on audiences. Through his distribution efforts, he aims to reach a wide range of viewers, sparking important conversations and raising awareness about the unclaimed bodies that often go unnoticed.

"I am honored to be a part of 'LaVaste' and contribute to the distribution of such a significant film," said Rohandeep Singh. "This movie sheds light on an issue that is often overlooked in our society, and I believe it has the power to evoke empathy and inspire positive change. I am committed to ensuring that this powerful story reaches as many people as possible."

Singh's collaboration with "LaVaste" showcases his dedication to supporting impactful storytelling that addresses social issues. As an experienced marketing expert, he recognizes the importance of reaching audiences far and wide to foster conversations that can lead to a more compassionate society.