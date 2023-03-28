Colon Broom Reviews - Is ColonBroom Supplement Worth Trying?

Colon Broom weight loss supplement contains psyllium husk as its main ingredient to help support appetite control, promote weight loss, reduce stomach bloating, and relieve constipation.

What is Colon Broom?

Colon Broom is a nutritional supplement that has high concentrations of fiber content to make you feel fuller, thus controlling your appetite. Colon Broom Ingredients, including psyllium husk, calcium, sodium, and potassium help improve digestive and gut health, relieve constipation by making pooping easier, and support weight loss by making you feel full all day.

Many people in the United States do suffer from constipation and this amazing supplement has helped over 500,000 of them. According to Colon Broom reviews, the supplement has helped many regulate bowel movements, improve gut health, support weight loss, improve mood, reduce bloating, and improve the digestive system.

ColonBroom results are immediate as claimed by users who have used the product. The product does not make you run to the bathroom as other laxatives do. The Colon Broom program guide includes an exercise program and a meal plan to help you achieve your goal faster. The combination of ingredients in this supplement also helps support detoxification and elimination of toxins from the body.

How Does Colon Broom Rate?

Ingredients Quality - 4.7/5

Value for Cost – 4.9/5

Return Policy – 4.7/5

Safety – 4.9/5

Product Highlights â® The high-fiber supplement is manufactured in the USA â® Colon Broom supplement is vegan-friendly â® The product is gluten-free â® Non-GMO and contains natural ingredients Key Ingredients â® Psyllium husk â® Potassium â® Calcium â® Sodium â® Crystallized lemon Pros â® Colon Broom appetite suppressant helps you feel fuller all-day â® The supplement may help reduce stomach bloating â® Helps relieve constipation â® Improves overall gut and digestive health â® Colon Broom may boost energy levels and improve mood Cons â® Individual results may vary due to different body composition â® There are no free trials for this supplement â® Colon Broom before and after pictures are not available on the official website â® Could use additional ingredients

About the Brand

Max Nutrition LLC is the brand behind the manufacturing of Colon Broom supplements. The company is located in San Francisco, California, United States. The brand is well-known and reputable since it began operation in 2008. According to Colon Broom reviews on the official website, most people have been using Colon Broom and other brand products for years and have been enjoying the benefits.

Max Nutrition also manufactures other health and wellness supplements and products that help improve overall well-being.

How Does Colon Broom Work?

ColonBroom works through its primary ingredient psyllium husk extracted from the Plantago Ovata plant. It performs functions similar to a laxative by allowing the absorption of water into the intestines. This promotes the softening of stool making it easier to pass it out. Colon Broom eases symptoms such as diarrhea, constipation, and bloating, and may be helpful for people with low fiber intake.

A publication in the National Library of Medicine supports that adequate intake of dietary fiber promotes weight loss by making you feel full. (1)

Is Colon Broom Really Effective?

Colon Broom appetite suppressant reviews on the official website do not lie and they are from real customers. The customers claim that the product helped improve their digestive system and relieve constipation for them. Some are also happy that they lost some pounds while taking this supplement. However, the effectiveness of the supplement will vary from one individual to another because people are unique. If you are unsure about it, you can talk to your doctor to advise you further.

Colon Broom Ingredients

Psyllium Husk Powder

Psyllium Husk Powder contains high concentrations of soluble fiber, which may help reduce high cholesterol levels. Psyllium may help people suffering from diarrhea and constipation as it offers relief and it may also treat hemorrhoids, irritable bowel syndrome, and other digestive issues. People with diabetes may also enjoy the benefits of psyllium as it helps lower blood sugar levels.

According to the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, psyllium husk is beneficial in the treatment of constipation. It allows the intestines to hold in more water, which makes the stool softer and easier to pass. (2)

Potassium

The autonomic nervous system controls the smooth muscle tissues that line our digestive tracts. Digestion requires rhythmic intestinal contractions for nutrients to be absorbed into the body and support the elimination of waste. Potassium is an electrolyte that supports muscle contractions, including intestinal muscles. Inadequate potassium may lead to intestinal mobility.

A publication in the Advances in Nutrition journal, adequate dietary consumption of potassium has numerous health benefits. It helps reduce high blood pressure and prevent the risk of heart disease. (3)

Calcium

Calcium moderates the transport of fluids into the colon. The colon helps absorb fluids into the body and at the same time secrete them out of the body to maintain homeostasis. Calcium also helps prevent any harmful substances from getting into the digestive system and supports healthy gut microbiota.

According to Clinical Nutrition Research, calcium is a nutrient necessary for many body functions. Calcium supports healthy bone formation and may reduce the risk of osteoporosis, fractures, and diabetes in some people. (4)

Sodium

Sodium supports the absorption of nutrients into the small intestines. It allows the intestines to absorb water, glucose, and amino acids from all the foods that you eat. Sodium also supports the proper functioning of the kidney by preventing the excretion of nutrients from the body.

According to an article in the National Library of Medicine, dietary sodium is important in the digestive system as it may help inhibit weight gain. It further reveals that sodium supports the reabsorption of nutrients into the kidney. (5)

Crystallized lemon

Lemons are rich in fiber and vitamin C, which are essential nutrients in the body as they help support digestive health and weight loss. Lemon makes you feel fuller since it contains fibers that make the stomach expand. Supplements that contain lemon extract help support weight loss.

According to the BMC Chemistry journal, citrus fruits are highly consumed for their nutrients and health benefits. When taken whole or as dietary supplements, they may help treat inflammation, indigestion, infections, and even lower high blood pressure. (6)

Who Should Buy Colon Broom?

Colon Broom is a digestive health supplement and will benefit every individual who tries it. It is best for people with bloated stomachs, constipation, imbalanced gut microbiota, low energy levels, and those who want to lose weight. The supplement is suitable for both men and women.

What Do Colon Broom Reviews Say?

“ No scam, this product works as it claims. I have been using it for a year now. ”

~Edna

“ Using this broom supplement has made my bowel movements have become more regular. I recommend this to anyone struggling to pass stool. ”

~Edmond

“ I was skeptical about trying this product because I thought it would do what laxatives do. On the contrary, I did not have diarrhea a single day. It just helped me have easier bowel movements. I feel healthy. ”

~Ray

“ I have been using it for a few weeks only and I can share my Colon Broom before and after pictures. I have shed a few pounds already. It keeps me full all day when I take it in the morning. ”

~Grace

“ Great supplement for people with digestive issues. Although I think you should talk to your doctor before including it in your diet. ”

~Fred

Colon Broom FAQs

Q: Does Colon Broom Work?

A: “Does Colon Broom really work?” is a question most people would want answered before buying the product. The product works to relieve symptoms of constipation, bloating, and diarrhea and may help promote weight loss. Colon Broom's real reviews on the website are proof that the product delivers upon its promises.

Q: How Should You Take Colon Broom? Dosage of Colon Broom

A: Colon Broom is easy to take. Simply add one scoop of the broom powder to a glass of water. Mix it well and drink it 30 minutes to an hour before having a meal. You can take it once or twice daily.

After making a Colon Broom purchase, it is advisable that you follow the instructions on the product label when taking the supplement.

Q: What Side Effects Can I Expect From Colon Broom?

A: According to Colon Broom reviews , no customer has reported any side effects from using this high-fiber supplement. Should you experience any side effects, talk to your doctor to help you get an alternative product.

Q: Is Colon Broom Legit?

A: Colon Broom is a legit product and millions of people have used it. Colon Broom reviews reddit are proof that the product is not a scam as people have experienced real results after using the product.

Q: Is Colon Broom Safe?

A: Yes, this colon supplement is safe for human consumption. ColonBroom is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO. The supplement also comes with a program guide that includes a meal plan and an exercise program for faster results.

Q: How Much Does Colon Broom Cost?

A: Colon Broom prices vary depending on where you make your purchase. Colon Broom amazon price is $69.95. On the official website, there are three purchase plans.

You can buy 1 bottle at $64.99

You can buy 3 bottles at $35.99 for each bottle, or

Buy 6 bottles at $27.99 per bottle

You can use Colon Broom coupon code to buy the product at a discounted price during this spring season.

Q: What is Colon Broom Return Policy?

A: The Company offers a 14-day money-back guarantee for returned products.

Q: Where to Buy Colon Broom?

A: You can make your purchases directly from the official website or through other online retailer stores like Amazon. You can subscribe to the official website and at the same time, you may cancel Colon Broom subscription if you please.

Q: Is ColonBroom the Same as Metamucil

A: When you compare Colon Broom vs Metamucil, you will find that the two perform similar functions in the body. On the part of Colon Broom ingredients vs Metamucil ingredients, their main ingredient is psyllium husk.

Conclusion

Colon Broom is a high-fiber nutritional supplement that helps improve digestive health by reducing stomach bloating, relieving constipation, and promoting regular bowel movements.

The manufacturer also claims that the product may help eliminate toxins from the body. The majority of Colon Broom reviews on Amazon spoke highly of this product. Additionally, most people also claim that the product helped them shade some weight.

Sources:

Jalanka J, Major G, Murray K, Singh G, Nowak A, Kurtz C, Silos-Santiago I, Johnston JM, de Vos WM, Spiller R. The Effect of Psyllium Husk on Intestinal Microbiota in Constipated Patients and Healthy Controls. Int J Mol Sci. 2019 Jan 20;20(2):433. doi: 10.3390/ijms20020433. PMID: 30669509; PMCID: PMC6358997.

Weaver CM. Potassium and health. Adv Nutr. 2013 May 1;4(3):368S-77S. doi: 10.3945/an.112.003533. PMID: 23674806; PMCID: PMC3650509.

ColonBroom Reviews: For Digestive Comfort and Overall Health | Wellness Digest https://www.wellnessdigest.com/colonbroom-review

Beto JA. The role of calcium in human aging. Clin Nutr Res. 2015 Jan;4(1):1-8. doi: 10.7762/cnr.2015.4.1.1. Epub 2015 Jan 16. PMID: 25713787; PMCID: PMC4337919.

Weidemann BJ, Voong S, Morales-Santiago FI, Kahn MZ, Ni J, Littlejohn NK, Claflin KE, Burnett CM, Pearson NA, Lutter ML, Grobe JL. Dietary Sodium Suppresses Digestive Efficiency via the Renin-Angiotensin System. Sci Rep. 2015 Jun 11;5:11123. doi: 10.1038/srep11123. PMID: 26068176; PMCID: PMC4464075.

Colon Broom Reviews: Is This Digestive Health Drink Worth Trying? | Derm Spotlight https://www.dermspotlight.com/colon-broom-reviews

Lv X, Zhao S, Ning Z, Zeng H, Shu Y, Tao O, Xiao C, Lu C, Liu Y. Citrus fruits as a treasure trove of active natural metabolites that potentially provide benefits for human health. Chem Cent J. 2015 Dec 24;9:68. doi: 10.1186/s13065-015-0145-9. PMID: 26705419; PMCID: PMC4690266.

Akbar A, Shreenath AP. High Fiber Diet. [Updated 2022 May 8]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2023 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK559033/