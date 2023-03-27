Dr. Santosh Datar -Medical Director at Ziqitza Healthcare says, it is important to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, which is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, according to Healthline.

At Ziqitza Healthcare Limited , we strongly believe that the prevention of Colorectal cancer should be a top priority for the medical community and the general public. By promoting awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment, we can help save more lives and improve overall health outcomes. Ziqitza Limited work together to make Colorectal cancer prevention a priority and ensure that everyone has access to the resources they need to stay healthy.

Dr. Santosh Datar -Medical Director at Ziqitza Healthcare says, it is important to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, which is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, according to Healthline. This type of cancer can be very dangerous, but with early detection and treatment, patients can have an excellent outlook. Colorectal cancer, as its name implies, affects the colon and rectum. Some of the most common symptoms of this type of cancer include changes in bowel habits, such as diarrhoea or constipation, blood in the stool, persistent abdominal discomfort, and the feeling that the bowel does not empty completely. It is important to note that some patients with colorectal cancer may not experience any symptoms at all, which is why routine screening is so important.

In terms of statistics, according to the American Cancer Society, there will be an estimated 149,500 new cases of colorectal cancer and 52,980 deaths from this disease in the United States in 2023 alone. Worldwide, colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer, with 1.9 million new cases in 2020. India has one of the highest incidences of colorectal cancer in Asia, with approximately 45,000 new cases and 25,000 deaths per year, according to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, further remarked by Dr. Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare.

While there is no way to completely prevent cancer, there are measures that individuals can take to help lower their risk. Some of these measures include maintaining a healthy diet and weight, being physically active, quitting smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption. Additionally, routine screening can help detect precancerous growths, called polyps, which can be removed before they turn into cancer.

It is important for individuals to be aware of their personal risk factors for colorectal cancer, which may include a family history of the disease or certain genetic conditions. If you are at an increased risk, you may need to begin routine screening at an earlier age and/or more frequently than the general population. Talk to your doctor about your individual risk factors and screening options. ZHL Rajasthan also promotes cancer awareness.

About Ziqitza Health Care Ltd

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. is a leading provider of emergency medical services in India. Their 108 Ambulance service operates 24x7, providing a lifeline to many in need. Ziqitza has set a benchmark in the healthcare industry with their continued commitment to providing timely and quality emergency medical services. Ziqitza Rajasthan & Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan have also appreciated the team of doctors for sharing view on cancer. The company collaborates with state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and the Gulf. ZHL's exceptional service has earned them recognition as the winner of the Global Real Impact Awards and the Times Social Impact Award. They continue to save countless lives and provide the best possible care to those in need.