"Colorful Devotion" An Exhibition of Paintings By well-known artist Sharad Kale in Jehangir

Sharad Kale’s style represents this genre as well. When regarding each of his works individually, one cannot escape the feeling of serenity, calmness, and divinity, all at once.

Paintings by Sharad Kale

Romanticism has remained a popular subject among artists worldwide, and for good reason. It is a simple and relatable theme that resonates with audiences of all kinds. Masterpieces such as “The Kiss” by Gustav Klimt, Claude Monet’s “Water Lilies” series, Salvador Dali’s “The Persistence of Memory,” Rembrandt’s “The Night Watch,” Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam,” and many others have served as exemplars of this genre of painting, inspiring artists to continue creating such works since the beginning of civilization.

Sharad Kale’s style represents this genre as well. When regarding each of his works individually, one cannot escape the feeling of serenity, calmness, and divinity, all at once. His works are lyrical and create a rhythm that engrosses and transpires the viewer into a state of total bliss. Kale uses his canvas surface in a poetic manner, with his human figures and nature in complete synchrony. The artist invariably employs a bright palette that is bold and colorful, leaving the spectator elated.

Sharad’s works mostly depict people from rural areas who are in love. This can be readily discerned by observing the expressions of his subjects. Both men and women’s faces show shyness and deep affection. Moreover, their faces are those of people who are pure and unaffected by the complicated urban world outside the villages. They are dressed in traditional Indian attire. One of the common elements in a few of his works is the flute. Lord Krishna, the romantic god, was known to have played a flute for his Gopis. The moment one sees the flute in Kale’s paintings, they are transported to that era. It brings a feeling of spirituality and divinity to the spectator. He then complements his subjects with natural elements such as flowers, foliage, and sometimes the moon, further enhancing the aura of romance in his composition.

Sharad has successfully achieved a style of his own, and his thought process and painting technique do not fail to deliver what he wants to convey to his audiences.

Mohit Jain

Director Dhoomimal Art Centre

From: 23rd to 29th May 2023

"Colorful Devotion"

An Exhibition of Paintings

By well-known artist Sharad Kale

Venue:

Jehangir Art Gallery

161-B, M.G. Road

Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001

Timing -11 am to 7pm

Contact: +91 99208 66515