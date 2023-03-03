Breaking News
Colour Splash Holi Ft. Sachet-Parampara Live In Mumbai on 7th March

Updated on: 03 March,2023 04:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
This Holi, experience it like never before with the country’s sensational couple Sachet & Parampara Tandon, LIVE on 7th March at Kutchi Ground, Borivali West.

Colour Splash Holi Ft. Sachet-Parampara Live In Mumbai on 7th March


Brace yourselves for the most rocking Holi party in the city with house-shaking music! Right from Puneri & Punjabi Dhol to Rain Dance, Organic Colours & of course Thandai!


Catch your favourite Celebrity DJs and Singers like Sachet Parampara performing live on 7th March in Mumbai.



Dance your heart away in the tunes of Bollywood favourites alongwith celebrity DJs and indulge yourself in a safe and secure celebration with great fun, food, cocktails and music.


@coloursplashfest

Event Organised by Hardy Boyz & Upshots Media

@hardyboyzpartyking

@upshotsmedia

Event Partner : Vakaoo Resto bar and Lounge

@thevakaoo

For details contact Team Colour Splash

+91 90045 73102/9326254554

Book your tickets online:

Insider: https://insider.in/colour-splash-mumbais-biggest-holi-festival-mar7-2023-holi-2023/event

https://in.bookmyshow.com/activities/colour-splash-mumbai-s-biggest-holi-festival/ET00351346

