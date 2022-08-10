Come Witness the Largest Indian Flag Hoisting Underwater at VGP Marine Kingdom, Chennai

The 75th Indian Independence day is around the corner and it’s time for the patriotic fever to send waves across the country. We hear “Har Ghar Tiranga” meaning “Let there be tricolor in every house”. And VGP Marine Kingdom is no different.

We have seen the Indian flag being hoisted in many institutions and organizations across the country, on land and even in the sky.





This year, VGP Marine Kingdom located in Chennai, brings to you a spectacular show, the largest Indian flag hoisting in an underwater environment. Yes, come watch this over 8 feet long tricolor flag being hoisted and waved by scuba divers within their 3 Million litre aquarium tank encompassed by a 72 meter underwater tunnel consisting of with sharks, rays, giant trevally and 100’s exotic marine creatures.

Experience the thrill of the deep ocean environment during the spectacle from the 10th to 15th of August 2022 at 10 am, 12 noon, 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm. Show included with entry ticket.





Hurry! Get into a patriotic mood to avail a 10% discount at the ticket counter and or fast track the que by booking your tickets online at www.vgpmarinekingdom.in . Follow them on social media at www.instagram.com/vgpmarinekingdom





Dates: August 10 to 15 2022

Timing: 10 am, 12 noon, 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm

Location: VGP Marine Kingdom, ECR, Chennai

About VGP MARINE KINGDOM:

With the mission to educate, entertain and raise awareness about aquatic life, VGP Marine Kingdom is the latest addition to the VGP Group's enterprises that launched on April 21st 2019. This is India's first and largest walkthrough aquarium with an underwater tunnel that is compared by many to the one in Sentosa, Singapore, and other world class aquariums in the world. Spread across 70,000 sq.ft., there are a total of 35 exhibits and counting with big and small tanks containing over 250 species of marine creatures including sharks, rays from across 5 habitats. Namely Rainforest, Gorge, Mangrove, Coastal and Deep Ocean.It also extends into a multi-level banquet facility comprising of an underwater view of our deep ocean tank showcasing sharks, rays and other exotic marine creatures