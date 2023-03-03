Commander Shangpliang announces the Meghalaya International Film Festival

After the successful curtain-raiser event for the Meghalaya International Film Festival in Mumbai, the president of the Meghalaya Filmmakers' Association, Commander Shangpliang announced the launch of the grand film festival in Shillong.

At the curtain-raiser event, prominent personalities like Pankaj Berry, Manav Sohal, Shravani Goswami, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Archana Jain,Arvider Singh and Ekta Jain among others were in attendance.



The Meghalaya International Film Festival is said to be one-of-a-kind and will take place from March 14, 2023 to March 18, 2023. The announcement of the film festival was unveiled at the starry event at Mumbai's JW Marriott Hotel where Commander Shangpliang and Dr. Harjeet Singh Anand (Founder of Indo-European Business Council Chamber of Commerce) spoke about the incredible film festival.



At the event, Commander Shangpliang and Aruna Chakravorty (Founder and Director of ABK Media India Pvt. Ltd) welcomed everyone and gave an insight into the beauty of Meghalaya. The dignitaries present at the event were felicitated with bouquets and shawls as a token of love. Besides this, IPS Officer Mohan Rathod commenced the event by lighting the lamp followed by some live performances with the logo and website launch of the Meghalaya International Film Festival (www.meghiff.com).



More so, Dr. Harjeet Singh Anand extended his support to Commander Shangpliang through the Rotary Club. Apart from this, Mr. Shangpliang revealed the early announcement of the Meghalaya Film Policy, a pleasant and lucrative initiative for filmmakers and production houses. Furthermore, Commander Shangpliang said, "The idea of organising the curtain-raiser program of the Meghalaya International Film Festival was to encourage film directors and producers to explore the state for shooting films there."



In the past, Salman Khan's 1991 film 'Kurbaan' and another Bollywood film 'Rock On 2' were shot in Meghalaya. "We are looking forward to promoting Meghalaya Tourism across the globe. I would appeal to all the filmmakers to experience the beauty of Meghalaya", Commander Shangpliang added.



More so, the curtain-raiser event in Mumbai saw the signing of MOUs with production houses. The film festival will begin with a grand opening on the evening of March 14 at an auditorium in Shillong. The five-day international film festival will screen more than 65 feature films and documentaries. In addition, more than a thousand visitors and movie buffs will attend the film festival from different parts of the world.