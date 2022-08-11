Compared to Dogecoin, How Does FreeWoly Fare?

Nowadays, one of the most lucrative investment methods to gain money is cryptocurrency. Despite being in its infancy, this dynamic market has the potential to expand more quickly than any other significant sector of the global economy.

The development of the Metaverse and NFTs last year has enabled many crypto investors to make millions.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the meme coins that garnered the most attention in 2022. FreeWoly (FWO) is a new cryptocurrency attempting to emulate the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). The presale for this fascinating new meme token will soon be in full swing, making today one of the best times to invest in the token. Continue reading to learn more about these meme coins and their remarkable features.

The Year Of the Dog – Dogecoin (DOGE)

Software developers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer developed Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2013 as a speedier yet more amusing alternative to Bitcoin (BTC). The asset rocketed into the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in 2021 after the Dogefather, Elon Musk, supported the token. At the time of writing, it still holds that position.

This meme coin is a peer-to-peer open-source digital currency. Unlike other meme coins, DOGE has a distinctive and active community that trades with it and uses it as payment for social media content. This is what distinguishes DOGE from other meme coins. Its unexpected ascent to prominence among the top 10 cryptocurrencies today alongside its success story has entered the cryptocurrency hall of fame. Some crypto analysts believe Dogecoin is a better cryptocurrency than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in terms of transaction costs, or "gas fees," and DeFi openness. Dogecoin (DOGE) has held its value over time, despite the fact that the novelty and excitement of its original premise waned.

Don’t Be Sheepish – FreeWoly (FWO)

Memecoins have recently gained a lot of popularity among cryptocurrency aficionados. Shiba Inu's (SHIB) value grew by more than 1000 per cent while Dogecoin's (DOGE) value soared at the start of 2021.

Memecoins are beginning to replace traditional tokens as the go-to option for projects like games, NFTs, and metaverse ecosystems. With the addition of previously unseen features, the new meme coin FreeWoly seeks to improve meme coins' standard characteristics. An emerging meme coin project called FreeWoly features a novel Play2Earn game concept with augmented reality. The play-to-earn (P2E) approach of the game aims to make it entertaining, participatory and rewarding while also offering financial advantages. The FreeWoly ecosystem will run on the FWoly token or FWO.

The currency used in the FreeWoly ecosystem is the FWO token. Each gaming animal has a unique NFT that may be traded with other players. More desirable and expensive animal species include those that are rarer and have remarkable characteristics.

A market will be created in the FreeWoly ecosystem where users may sell their farms or trade their tokens for NFT animals. By doing this, the FreeWoly ecosystem becomes beneficial for users, developers, and investors.

The FWO token is built up using a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) system, which controls the meme coin's value via smart contracts created on the Binance Smart Chain. FWO can be used to trade cropland and animals on the site and can be used as a stand-alone coin outside of the FreeWoly ecosystem. Vested intervals are two months long. Overall, 900,000,000 FWoly Tokens will be made available. If you purchase FreeWoly tokens during stage 2 of the presale, you will receive 4 additional per cents of tokens. If you purchase during stage 1, you will receive a 6% bonus in FreeWoly tokens.

