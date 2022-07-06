“Constant innovations, while sticking to one’s core values, often leads people to massive success,” says ace Fintech entrepreneur Nikhilesh Tiwari.

As the brain behind Spay India, he has changed the game of the Fintech for the better and how.

It is indeed surreal to know and learn about all those people and professionals, who make sure to cross boundaries in order to reach their highest potential and their desired success levels in all that they ever choose to do in their careers and endeavours in life. These individuals, often are those who learn from their failings and still never lose hope to keep creating something new, something that can add value into people’s lives and help them thrive as true-blue professionals and entrepreneurs in their fields. Who better than Nikhilesh Tiwari to serve as an example here? He is the one, who has disrupted the Fintech space for the better with his unique business named Spay India and shows no signs of stopping.

He is a self-made man, who initially worked his way to the top in the sales world as a sales professional, handling on-field sales and business. This was when he understood the problem areas and decided to help the retailers and the trade with his ideas. Though, nothing from him was taken into consideration, he decided to pave his own path to growth and success by venturing into entrepreneurship in the Fintech space. Today, with Spay India, he has proved the kind of business talent he is and how he has the power to guide the trade network of the Fintech supply channel in the right direction.

Nikhilesh Tiwari, who started as any other sales professional always knew that to bring about a wave of great change in any industry, ideas need to get transformed from paper into action and continuous innovations are needed. Keeping this in mind, he decided to work around his ideas, putting into play his problem-solving techniques to solve the long-term problems faced by the merchants and personally guide them. With Spay India today, he has become one of the most iconic leaders of the Fintech space, turning the company on a constant growth pedestal.

“Innovation is the key, but entrepreneurs must also stick to their core values while bringing solutions to their respective industries,” highlights Nikhilesh Tiwari, as a multiple award-winning personality.

Social Media Links:

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SPOTYNIKHILESH

Instagram : https://instagram.com/nikhilesh.tiwari?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/nikhilesh-tiwari-03760162