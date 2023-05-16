Constructing Buildings To Consoling Hearts, Amaan Quasim Has Mastered The Art Of Living

Amaan Quasim, a civil engineer by profession, is quite popular for his story-telling photographs.

He has achieved several milestones as an engineer by working on successful projects such as Delhi Metro. If it comes to his passion as a Director of Photography (DOP) he has not only acquired success but won millions of hearts by his impeccable work. Despite being professional in his work, he keeps a personal touch which gives a tender effect and makes all the projects stand out on their own.

To level up his passion for the profession, he established Amaan Quasim Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd. , a safe space for like minded people to create magic together. His office is located in Delhi, but they work pan India and plan to expand their horizons internationally. The company is a collective of writers, directors, editors, motion graphics artists, and post production specialists who share one common love- the love for telling a compelling story. Therefore, the team helps in making a film, a promo, a viral video, shorts, documentaries, TV content , Corporate videos, advertisements, practically anything under the sun that includes a visual narrative.

He has been honored to work with all the renowned stars like Abhishek Kapoor, Ranvijay Singh,Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, Zain Imam and many more. Recently, he is overwhelmed to work with the KIng of stars Salman Khan.His love for story-telling and poetry is reflected from the literary fests they have organised. Some of the most successful ones are Jashn-e- Itehtihad, Shimla Literature Fest, etc. Also, shows like Indian Dialogue, Voice of India, Rasoi Queen(season 1,2 and 3), have been a great reason for his fame. He has also contributed in organising Himalayan Survivor and Red Carpet events.

Amaan Quasim, man raised by a Social Woker mother Rukhsana Quasim and Politician Peerzada Shibli Quasim(ex.chairman Dargah Committee Ajmer Sharif,Ministry of minorities affairs,govt.of India) have always belived in living for the society and founded an NGO Rope – Ek Daur Udaan Ki,Udaan where 150 orphans found their home. They have been heard and loved at Udaan and their basic necessities have been taken care of.