Contemporary brand ANAYAT brings a revolution to ethnic wear dresses with its latest collection – ‘Tangaliya’

Contemporary Indian brand ANAYAT is a handcrafted pret-design brand with a penchant for artisanal make and sophistication.

With its grassroots in Gujarat, the designs exhibit textiles, techniques, and artisans of India. Founder - Nehali Patel introduced the brand in February 2022 and made an impact on the ethnic wear niche. The brand received recognition for its unique & authentic luxury pret collection.

Nehali is a fashion designer and a former physiotherapist. She always leaned towards art & fashion, although she had done masters in Sports Physiotherapy. She quit Physiotherapy soon after her marriage and joined a one-year course at NIFT Gandhinagar in fashion design to learn the basics. It was the beginning of the brand ANAYAT! ANAYAT plans to not only make ordinary ethnic clothes with sophisticated designs but also will be transitioning into modern-day chic ethnic experimental day-to-day wear or party wear which will be launching soon.

The biggest challenge Nehali faced while building her brand was to stand out from 1000 different ethnic wear stores. It made her create ANAYAT with a unique ideology. ANAYAT is an everyday wear or traditional wear that one can wear on any occasions. Collections like Baagh & Savera are a part of it and they received positive responses from customers as the brand served colors & comfort together with sophisticated fits. ANAYAT’s latest collection – 'Tangaliya' is an amalgamation of an art form with ethnic dresses. Tangaliya weaving, also known as Daana weaving, is practiced in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat for 700 years. This amalgamation not only creates stunning pieces of art but also boosts the art form. ANAYAT is bringing a revolution by reviving the culture and traditions of Gujarat yet making luxurious and elegant dress pieces. The brand plans to launch ethnic experimental day-to-day wear in the coming days.

After successfully launching three consecutive collections, Nehali has made sure that the brand stands out elegantly. From the experience of building her brand, she mentioned, “Patience and time are both necessary in work and life. If you do not have time to give, then you might not achieve greatness.” In the coming years, Nehali sees her brand that is not just loved by a particular age group or demographics but by all, making ANAYAT an evergreen brand.

Check out ANAYAT’s latest collection – ‘Tangaliya’ to fill your wardrobe with elegance & authenticity.