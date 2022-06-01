Control Your Investment’s Future - Calyx Token (CLX), Uniswap (UNI), And Apecoin (APE)

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are a corporation made up of rules that have been encoded as a computer program that is usually transparent and is controlled by the members of the organization without the influence and interference of any central government.

A DAO is usually how a blockchain network enables its users to be represented and to contribute to the development of the network. Calyx Token (CLX), Uniswap (UNI), and Apecoin (APE) are three crypto projects with DAOs that allow their users to have a say in their network’s future

Calyx Token (CLX)

Calyx Token (CLX) is a permissionless, community-led liquidity platform that was developed to allow multi-chain crypto trading. The protocol aims to enable the sourcing of liquidity from different liquidity sources like DEXs operating on various blockchain networks to facilitate the trading and swapping of tokens at the best possible prices. CalyxSwap is a feature that will enable users to swap tokens in a single transaction, at the best rates and this will make the time-consuming and expensive process of exchanging or buying specific tokens much easier and faster.

The Calyx Token platform’s native ERC20 token, CLX, will play an important role in achieving economic, treasury, and governance goals across the ecosystem. The platform wants every holder and stakeholder of the token to have a shared responsibility of deciding the success parameters that can guide the protocol towards growth and sustainability. To achieve this, the platform will become a community-led model by integrating the CalyxDAO which will empower the members of the community with fair representation on the proposals that are productive for the ecosystem while also maintaining and ensuring the stability of the Calyx Token (CLX). Token holders will be able to vote on different decisions to be made like trading fees and the adoption of different blockchains among other things and they will be able to do this through staking the tokens.

CalyxDAO will be made up of three core aspects according to the project’s white paper and they include;

Wide community representation, clear and transparent government, and the stability of the network

Robust incentives for token holders to maintain the stake in the network and have active involvement in the governance

Maximum participation and involvement of community members with a lot of diversity for voting delegation.

The token is currently in the second stage of its presale and selling at a low price of $0.0006.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) is an open-source protocol for providing liquidity and trading ERC20 tokens on Ethereum (ETH). The network eradicates third-party intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, which allows for an accessible, safe, and efficient exchange activity.

The Uniswap (UNI) token allows for community ownership and active stewardship of the protocol. Token holders govern the network via an on-chain governance system. They are responsible for ensuring that governance decisions are made following applicable rules and laws.

Apecoin (APE)

Launched on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain on March 17 of 2022, Apecoin (APE) is the ERC20 governance and utility coin of the Ape ecosystem. The community governs itself with the ApeCoin DAO which is a decentralized governance framework that supports the ecosystem fund. The DAO, guided by a proposal process, votes on how the fund will be distributed by the APE Foundation to develop a diverse and self-sustaining ecosystem.

Holders of the APE token will be able to vote on governance decisions on the DAO and also have access to exclusive features of the Apecoin ecosystem like events, games, and other services.

For More Information On Calyx Token (CLX)

Presale: https://presale.calyxtoken.io/register

Website: https://calyxtoken.io

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”