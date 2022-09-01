Corona Prevention Booth' is an unimaginable invention of Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor

That day was March 8, 2020. On that day, the government's Institute of Pathology, Disease Control and Research reported for the first time that three people were infected with the corona virus in Bangladesh. Among them one woman and two men.

Two terrible years have disrupted people's lives. In the beginning, people were in a state of disorientation due to fear, anxiety, lack of information about the virus, rumours, having no medicine or vaccine. The purpose of scientists tireless work from day to night was how to be free from this virus. But one after the other, various experiments did not yield the correct solution to the equation.

The only solution then to get rid of the coronavirus was to wear mask properly, use hand sanitizer frequently and follow hygiene rules. Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor, the former Deputy Finance Secretary of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League central committee, thought about the hygiene rules of the entire Bangladesh including Chittagong and discovered a special method to keep them free from corona virus.

The more this method can be implemented, the more secure the common people will be. The name of that method is Corona Prevention Booth. In continuation of that, he first started giving mask Free movement in Chittagong and a corona prevention booth was built in the pattern of ATM booth. It had provision of free masks and hand sanitizer. At the same time, the used mask can be disposed of. Pedestrians who forget to go out without a mask can go to this booth to get a mask and sanitize their hands for free.

Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor said, this corona prevention booth is a way for common people to get masks and hand sanitizers for free, it is not possible to give masks to crores of people.

It requires a medium, a table or a box.

The name of that box system is - Corona Prevention Booth.

Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor also said, corona prevention booth is made by PVC board. The reason for making it like an ATM booth is that people can understand that free mask and hand sanitizer services are available from this booth when they see the corona prevention booth like Tetulia ATM booth from Teknaf, Bangladesh. It is a strategy to encourage people to use masks and hand sanitizers and increase public awareness.

As a strategy to increase public awareness, Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation set up corona prevention booths in every neighborhood along with mosques, temples, Giza, public transport ticket counters.

After that, Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor started sending this corona prevention booth as a gift with his own funding to the public representatives and various voluntary organizations in each district and sub-district of Bangladesh, so that the public representatives and various voluntary organizations in the districts can come forward to serve humanity through this process.

Besides, individuals and organizations can prepare corona prevention booths by following this procedure with carpenters.

To serve 500 people daily from a corona prevention booth, the total cost will be 740 taka per day. A self-reliant hearted person living in every neighborhood-area-village of the country can definitely pay that cost. Every day we spend a lot on unnecessary things. Instead of doing that, this money can be spent on human services. If a responsible person or organization takes the responsibility for managing this booth, then health protection will be ensured.

Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor said that if every city corporation, municipality, union council level of the country ensures security awareness on the example of Chittagong City Corporation playing a leading role in creating security awareness, then the entire country can be wrapped in the blanket of security. The country will be protected if all the market owners and business organizations of the country jointly manage the various expenses of the association as well as the expenses of these booths.

If the parliamentarians of the 300 seats of the country have special allocations in their respective parliamentary constituencies, then it is possible to make their parliamentary constituencies corona-free by undertaking the program of setting up these booths. If there is no government allocation, Bangladesh will get protection by doing it on its own initiative. If industrial establishments or reputed companies or various advertising agencies operate these booths in their advertising budget at different places or in their own areas and workplaces, people will accept it positively and Corona can be prevented. '

Minister of State for Information and Communication Junaid Ahmed Palak walked the path shown by Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor.

Keeping in mind the health protection of the common people of his area, he launched this corona prevention booth in his constituency on June 26.

After that, Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor presented 10 such corona preventive booths to Mashrafe Bin Muturza, Member of Parliament of Narail and former captain of Bangladesh National Team, in the initiative of ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation.

Chittagong City Mayor, brave freedom fighter Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Central Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Rajshahi City Mayor AHM Kamruzzaman Liton and many others set up corona prevention booths in their respective areas with their own funds.

Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor said that the government of Bangladesh is on the side of the people of all classes, starting from the poor. We do politics. Our politics is with the people. So I tried to stand by the people in difficult times by setting up a booth to prevent this corona.

This booth invented by his single effort which is admired by people and appreciated all over the country.

Apart from Chittagong, the light of A-e booth has spread to 64 districts of Bangladesh. This booth has been set up in every district.

Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor, the inventor of Corona Booth said, since the beginning of Corona, under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and because the government is aware, the people of Bangladesh have seen much less deaths than other countries of the world. Leaders and workers of Awami League and its allied organizations have stood by the people in this epidemic. Sometimes with masks, sometimes silently leaving food at people's house doors and sometimes burying dead bodies.

As a result of other such innovations across the country, Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor has won the praise of the common people as well as the civil society.

Netizens are also forced to praise the corona prevention booth today. It is expected by many that Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor's 'Corona Prevention Booth' will be a role model to prevent any virus in the whole world beyond Bangladesh.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal