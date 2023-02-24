Corporate Excellence Awards hosted by SCMHRD

SCMHRD hosts the Corporate Excellence Awards, a one-of-a-kind corporate event.

Corporate Excellence Awards at SCMHRD

CEA has constantly strived to establish a concrete platform for the academic fraternity to interact with the corporate world since its beginning in 2005 as the first corporate competition by an academic institution. CEA has developed over time to recognise achievement in a variety of new disciplines centred on a central theme.

Dr. Netra Neelam, Director of SCMHRD, said, “At this juncture, as the director of SCMHRD, I feel thrilled to celebrate this milestone of Corporate Excellence Awards – 2023. This event also marks the premiere of Aarohan, the annual magazine of the event, which is a comprehensive compendium of the corporate best practices discussed on this platform at Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development.”

This year, the event received 70+ registrations and more than 200 attendees from 25+ organisations and was conducted with the theme "Reimagining Sustainable Business Practices and moving towards responsible production and consumption". Taking a chapter from the UN SDGs, SCMHRD wants to make a difference in the business world in the dynamic setting of today, thus it made every effort to hold this event in a memorable way.

The event's final round was conducted on the SCMHRD campus on February 15th and 16th, 2023. The event's reputation and eminence drew participants from a variety of reputable organisations, including global participants. As jury members, industry veterans provided the event with the essential direction and leadership. Breakthrough corporate ideas were examined, and winners were announced in eight domains.

The organizations that have taken part in the event across domains include

Lean Six Sigma – Wipro limited, TCS, Schneider Electric, Cisco, Titan, Bharat Forge, TAFE, ABFRL Digital Transformation in Business – Infosys, Cognizant, Cisco, TCS, Lupin limited, Wipro limited Industry 4.0 & Analytics – ONB technologies, Wipro, Inventgrid Supply Chain & Operations – Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Mahindra Logistics, ABFRL, TCS, Titan, Wipro Product Innovation & Management – TAFE, ABFRL, Cisco, Cognizant, Titan, Wipro, TCS ESG, Sustainability & CSR – Titan, Vodafone Idea, TAFE, Mahindra Logistics, Wipro Start-up track – ONB technologies, Marketyard Agrisolutions General Management – ONB technologies, Wipro

It was a fantastic experience to be a part of the event and meet with all of the executives and professionals from various firms. SCMHRD would like to thank all event stakeholders and would like to extend this association across all platforms and channels.

CEA-2023 is a crucial step and milestone in carrying forth the heritage of SCMHRD to strive for excellence with humility. SCMHRD and SCOPE club are extremely proud of the event's success.