Corporate Gurukul is still betting on offline amid the ‘new normal’ wave, says Rajesh Panda, Founder & MD, Corporate Gurukul.

With technology disrupting the education sector like never before, Corporate Gurukul (CG) is leading the wave of innovation in the segment by offering its applied experiential learning programs for students belonging to high school, undergraduate and postgraduate classes.

Headquartered in Singapore, CG has collaborated with the National University of Singapore (NUS), Amazon, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Education, and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) for offering students short-term upskilling programs. The primary focus of these programs is to make students equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills required for a fruitful corporate career.

Corporate Gurukul was founded in 2007 and in the last 3 years, we have grown with an exponential CAGR of 150%. We have a presence in 21 countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia, India and the Middle East and going forward in fiscal 2022-23, we are planning to expand our horizons in the USA and African countries among others.

Corporate Gurukul’s Unique Approach

Our learning model brings together the international best practices in learning and the traditional Indian gurukul system of education. We believe that the harmony of classroom experiences, practical applications, and insightful reflections ensure a holistic learning experience for students. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, we started offering online programmes. Going forward, Corporate Gurukul will offer hybrid programmes that will be delivered in both online and on-campus modes. To further elevate the learning experience for students, we are extensively working to bring out new programs for high school and undergraduate students while comprehensively reviewing the course curriculums for the existing programs.

Vision and Mission

We have the vision to help students realise their greatness rather than settling for the average goals in their life. We are working with the motto of transforming the potential of students from #GoodToGreat. To that end, we have fully committed ourselves to helping students find their passion, upskill, and build their profiles, and in the process become Global Citizens who are equally aware of their social responsibilities. Helping in our mission is our world-class faculty who is enabling students to achieve new heights of success in both their personal and professional goals. Under the able guidance of mentors, our students have been successfully taking internship and academic research programs and creating meaningful impacts on communities and societies all over the world.

Flagship Programs

We strongly focus on a 100% interactive learning experience in online mode and deliver that with the help of the best faculty members and industry experts in the world. Our content, faculty mentors, certifications, peer learning, and capability to offer Real world experience are primary differentiators that set us apart from rivals. We have partnered with renowned Universities and corporate in the world with the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Hewlett Packard, and Amazon being our prominent partners in delivering the exceptional interactive learning experience to students.

With a focus on application-based learning, Corporate Gurukul is revolutionizing the education sector by helping students understand the new age technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the internet of things, deep learning, design thinking, entrepreneurship and sustainability among others. Our focused approach to experiential learning has helped thousands of students to apply these technologies to solve real-world problems.

We are opening new avenues of opportunities for students by offering them a strong base of understanding based on a purely practical and research-oriented manner. Our online programs are 8-12 weeks long while in the hybrid programs, students typically go through 8 weeks of online instructions and 8 days of campus immersion in Singapore. The on-campus program offered by Corporate Gurukul, on the other hand, typically spans between 1 to 4 weeks and is conducted at NTU or NUS, Singapore.

Growth and Expansion

Corporate Gurukul is now looking to expand its operations from 21 countries in Asia to African countries and the United States. We are already in the process of collaborating with Stanford University and Carnegie Mellon University and similar partnership agreements are on the anvil when it comes to the Oxford and Cambridge universities in Europe. A total of around 2,000 students graduate every year from our various programs and we want to take this number to 5,000 in 2023. We have a rigorous screening process and only one 1 of every 35 applicants finds a place in our flagship programmes.

Corporate Gurukul has tied up with more than 100 + University and prominent among these are IIT Bombay; IIT, Patna; BITS Pilani – Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad; VIT University; SRM Institute of Science and Technology; NMIMS University; Bennett University, Noida; Manipal University; NIT, Rourkela; NIT Warangal, IIIT Delhi, IIIT Hyderabad; IIIT Bangalore; etc.

To power our expansion efforts, we will double our manpower to 80 from the current headcount of 32 in the next six months. The company has an opening at each and every level with opportunities available for fresh graduates to experienced senior management who are interested in joining a fast-growing Ed-Tech company.

