Cortexi Reviews - Quality Hearing Supplement or Fake Pills with Side Effects Risk?

Cortexi is an all-natural hearing support formula designed to reverse the effects of damage to hearing and improve hearing processes.

It utilizes a blend of all-natural ingredients like astragalus, green tea, capsicum, and grape seed extract that is researched based to improve your hearing.

Whether you’re struggling with hearing or no longer seem to hear things clearly, Cortexi can potentially help improve your hearing .

Is Cortexi the right supplement to help you improve your hearing? Is it safe for everyone to try? Please read our full review of Cortexi to learn the truth about this all-natural hearing support formula.

What is Cortexi?

As mentioned, Cortexi is an all-natural hearing support supplement designed to improve your ability to hear, enhance the clarity of your hearing, and support the connection between your brain and ears.

To use Cortexi, take a full dropper of the potent liquid formula under your tongue each morning before breakfast. Alternatively, you can dissolve a dropper in a glass of water, and your hearing has significantly improved within weeks.

Cortexi is designed to provide hearing support for men and women in their 30s and up to their 70s. This is thanks to its potent formula based on modern science.

How Does Cortexi Work?

Hearing is complicated, but researchers have steadily learned more about it over the past decade. We know that several issues can cause hearing loss to degrade over time.

Thankfully, Cortexi was formulated with ingredients to address these issues, restoring hearing over time. Here’s precisely how Cortexi works:

Cortexi reduces inflammation in the brain and ears:

Recent research suggests that ear and brain inflammation can lead to hearing issues. If inflammation isn’t addressed, it worsens steadily, making your hearing issues even more frequent.

Cortexi contains several herbal extracts filled with antioxidants, polyphenol, and other natural compounds that help combat inflammation. In addition, these antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents will prevent further damage from occurring by inhibiting future inflammation in both your ears and brain. Over time this can help reduce the swelling and damage in your ears and brain, which contribute to poor hearing.

Cortexi strengthens the neural connection between your brain and ears:

To hear properly, your ears have to send a signal to your brain to process the signal. Unfortunately, when this signal is weak, your brain has trouble processing this signal, causing you to hear partial noises or nothing at all.

Cortexi contains ingredients clinically proven to support the neural connection between your brain and ears. This sends a stronger, clearer signal to your brain to more easily process sounds, producing more precise, more profound sounds.

Cortexi promotes brain health:

Even if a clear signal can reach your brain, your brain still has to be able to process it. This is why it is essential your brain is as healthy as possible to process these signals quickly and efficiently.

Several ingredients are known to improve the health of neurons in your brain. They also have neuroprotective properties, which can help prevent neuron damage. As a result, your brain can process these signals more quickly, improving your hearing, memory, focus, and other cognitive functions.

Combined, all three of these mechanisms help promote your hearing, protect your health, and will prevent future damage from occurring.

Ingredients in Cortexi Hearing Support Formula

The Cortexi formula includes over twenty ingredients advertised as gentle yet powerful that can treat hearing issues. According to the creators of Cortexi, the formula was based on years of research made up of the best natural ingredients to combat hearing issues. It uses all-natural ingredients and is manufactured in a US FDA-approved facility to ensure only the best quality ingredients are used, including the following:

Maca root: Maca root is an adaptogenic root vegetable native to areas in the high elevations of the Himalayas. It is primarily used to improve blood flow, increase energy, and balance hormone levels. It may also help combat inflammation throughout the body.

Chromium Picolinate: Chromium purportedly supports auditory health by eliminating inflammation throughout the body. Studies have found that reduced inflammation can improve hearing. In addition, chromium is also known to boost energy levels and improve circulation, helping to heal damage from inflammation in the skin.

Astragalus: Astragalus is primarily used to protect and support the immune system, preventing colds and upper respiratory infections, improving circulation, and protecting the liver. Astragalus also has neuroprotective properties as well. In addition, studies have found that a combination of ginseng, astragalus, and Ginkgo Biloba improved hearing clarity in elderly adults with hearing issues.

Panax Ginseng: Panax ginseng is well-known for improving blood flow throughout the body. This helps deliver essential nutrients to the brain to repair inflammatory damage. In addition, studies have found ginseng has neuroprotective properties that protect neurons from inflammatory damage. It may also help to strengthen your brain’s ability to process auditory signals.

Grape seed extract: The grape seed is widely prized for its ability to protect the brain, improve circulation, and for its’ anti-inflammatory benefits. In some animal studies, grape seed extract works to improve auditory functions in rats with carboplatin-induced hearing loss.

Green tea extract: Green tea extract is rich in catechins, which are potent antioxidants. While green tea extract is primarily used for metabolic function and to boost energy levels, green tea extract also promotes healthy circulation. It also has neuroprotective benefits and can eliminate brain inflammation to improve cognitive functions.

Gymnema Sylvestre: Gymnema Sylvestre is widely used in blood sugar control supplements because it limits glucose spikes. However, recent research also suggests it may be able to repair damage in the brain and ear canal by improving circulation and delivering essential nutrients to these areas to promote healing.

Capsicum: Capsicum is found in peppers that give them their heat. While predominantly used to improve metabolic function, studies have found that capsicum is rich in anti-inflammatory compounds. These anti-inflammatory compounds help eliminate inflammation in your brain and ear canal, weakening the auditory signals sent to your brain.

In addition to these ingredients mentioned above, Cortexi contains ingredients like African mango extract, forskolin root extract, raspberry ketone extract, L-glutamine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine, beta-alanine, GABA, L-carnitine, L-tryptophan, and guarana.

Side Effects of Cortexi – Is it Safe?

Not only is Cortexi an effective and safe hearing support formula, but there have been no reports of adverse side effects from using the product.

Of course, this is not to say that side effects cannot occur – only that they haven’t been reported yet. Any supplement can cause minor side effects such as headache, nausea, or indigestion. The risk of experiencing these side effects is very low while using Cortexi.

Remember that despite the lack of reported side effects, Cortexi may still not be suitable for everyone. For example, if you are pregnant or nursing, you should avoid using this product as the effects are unknown. Likewise, this product is only recommended for those over 18.

Finally, you should exercise caution and speak to your doctor before using this product if you are on a prescription medication or have a serious medical condition.

Overall, Cortexi is a safe, effective hearing support formula that should not cause any side effects. However, if you are still unsure whether or not this product is right for you, you should consult your doctor before trying.

Cortexi Hearing Support is made without habit-forming ingredients and uses only non-GMO plant extracts and minerals.

Cortexi Vs. Hearing Aids

Although most older adults have traditionally used hearing aids, others are opting for safer, alternative methods to restore their hearing for several reasons.

First, Cortexi is a simple, non-invasive solution placed directly under the tongue once daily. Alternatively, it can be mixed with a glass of water if you prefer. Hearing aids, on the other hand, are uncomfortable to wear, require constant maintenance, and are expensive and inconvenient for most.

Hearing aids can cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, and require you constantly upgrade and repair them because of wear and tear. Because of this, many adults opt for solutions like Cortexi due to their affordability. Also, Cortexi costs under $1 per day and comes with a money-back guarantee.

How Long Will Before Individuals see results from Using Cortexi hearing support?

Although Cortexi is a powerful formula, it still requires time to restore clearer hearing.

The manufacturer recommends using the product for 90 days to completely clear inflammation from your ear canal. However, results vary from person to person and can depend on your age, hereditary issues, and the severity of your hearing impairment.

In general, though, most Cortexi users notice hearing changes after the first month, although it may take a little longer based on the abovementioned factors.

Cortexi Pricing & Guarantee

Cortexi is the only natural hearing support formula, and it’s helped tens of thousands of adults restore their hearing. To order Cortexi today, the best place to order is directly through the official website .

There you will find three different purchasing offers to choose from, depending on your individual needs:

One Bottle: $69 + $9.95 Shipping

Three Bottles: $59 per bottle + Free US Shipping

Six bottles: $49 per bottle + Free US Shipping

Regardless of your selected package, you are covered by the manufacturer’s 60-day money-back guarantee. According to the official website, customers who are unsatisfied with their results will get a full refund within 48 hours of returning the product.

To receive a refund, call toll-free Mon-Sun 10 AM to 1 AM EST or send an email to Cortexi customer support, or for order support, contact ClickBank and you’ll receive a full refund at:

Product Support: support@getcortexi.com

Phone Support: +1-201-977-6294

ClickBank Order Support: US: 1-800-390-6035 or International: +1 208-345-4245

Cortexi Bonuses

If you decide to purchase a three or 6-bottle package, you’ll automatically receive two free bonus eBooks to help further help your hearing . These eBooks are entirely complementary and yours to keep even if you decide that Cortexi is not right. Here are the two bonus materials:

Bonus #1 – Hear Like a Pro

Hearing is a complicated process, but there are things you can do to ensure you can maintain healthy hearing. In Hear Like a Pro, you’ll learn tricks and tips to keep your ears healthy, the connection between your brain and ears strong, and things you should avoid to damage your hearing.

Bonus #2 – Powerful Ways to Sharpen Your Memory

Over the last decade or two, they have discovered a clear connection between brain health and hearing. Typically speaking, when hearing starts to degrade, so does memory. This is why as your hearing gets better, it’s essential to restore your memory as a second eBook is titled, Powerful Ways to Sharpen Your Memory. In this eBook, you’ll discover simple tricks and methods to sharpen your memory better than ever before.

Final Recap

Cortexi addresses hearing issues without needing surgery or a permanent hearing aid. If you’re looking for a natural, safe solution to improve your hearing, then Cortexi is a natural plant-based formula you may have been looking for.

Although it’s still fairly reasonably, Cortexi has already restored hearing to tens of thousands of older adults all over the United States. If you’re tired of struggling to hear clearly or find yourself struggling to hear at all, Cortexi uses proven ingredients that reduce inflammation that blocks the signals between the brain and the ears.

To order the natural hearing support formula, visit the official website of Cortexi and order yours today!

