Cortexi SCAM Exposed By Customers (Updated Version 2023)

Cortexi Hearing Supplement is a dietary supplement marketed as a natural solution for improving hearing health and reducing the symptoms of hearing loss.

However, with so many similar products available in the market and numerous reports of supplement scams, it's essential to determine whether Cortexi Hearing Supplement is a genuine product or a scam before investing in it. In this review, we will take a closer look at the ingredients, user experiences, and any potential red flags to determine whether Cortexi Hearing Supplement is a legitimate product or a scam.

Cortexi Reviews - How Effective Is Cortexi Ear Health Supplement To Treat Age-Related Hearing Loss?

On going further, you can understand that the Cortexi review is compartmentalized into different sections. This is for your convenience and you can learn everything about the product in detail. The review is made with the help of trusted medical forums and research websites and intends to provide you with a wholesome idea regarding the supplement. Jump right into the Cortexi review and determine whether the supplement works for you.

Understanding Cortexi in a brief note

Cortexi is a dietary formula made from plant-based ingredients that can support your hearing process. The supplement is made based on recent scientific breakthroughs in the field. Regardless of age, this formula can be used by anyone to improve their hearing quality.

Along with improving your hearing quality, it empowers your memory and strengthens your cognitive abilities. Each bottle of Cortexi hearing support formula contains 60 ml of the liquid that is entirely manufactured inside the United States. The supplement is manufactured under state-of-the-art FDA and GMP-registered facilities. This ensures maximum safety and quality with the supplement.

Certification GMP Approved Label Accuracy 98.41% (PASS) Ingredients Purity 94.66% (PASS) Ingredient Safety 98.08% (PASS Projected Efficacy 97.11% (PASS) Formulation Liquid drops Price/Bottle $69 Category Average Price $50 to $70 Total Quantity 60 ml Heavy Metal Screening Below Proposition 65 Limit CA – (PASS) Flagged Inactive Ingredients N/A (PASS) Suggested Course Duration 30-60 Days Official Website Click Here

About the creator: Jonathan Miller

Jonathan Miller, whose efforts that span years created this natural formula. According to him, he never thought that he could manufacture such a product that would help thousands of people from around the world to enhance their hearing. Miller, with his hard work and dedication, formed Cortexi, a natural hearing aid that can alleviate any symptoms of hearing loss. He wanted to provide a 360-degree solution to hearing problems. And through Cortexi, Miller succeeded in his endeavor.

How beneficial is consuming Cortexi drops every day?

From the details mentioned on the official website, Cortexi has a myriad of benefits. As a naturally made supplement, these benefits can be long-lasting and effective in your body. The manufacturers claim that it can provide a 360-degree solution to all your hearing problems. Some of the benefits offered by Cortexi are provided below:

Improves the clarity of your hearing process: One of the crucial benefits of consuming Cortexi is that it can improve the clarity of your hearing process. The ingredients can support you to hear clear sounds. For example, ingredients such as Astragalus have proven beneficial in sharpening your hearing.

Aids in memory development: Cortexi is a supplement that can deliver two-in-one results. Along with improving your hearing, it can sharpen your memory. This is because memory plays a role in enhancing hearing clarity. Ingredients such as Panax Ginseng have proven efficient in reducing age-related memory loss.

Sharpens your cognitive skills: When you start consuming the drops regularly, you will develop sharper cognitive abilities. Most of the ingredients used in the supplement have neuroprotective properties. This will induce your mental acuity and you will start experiencing better cognitive skills.

Resolves any issues with tinnitus: Tinnitus is a condition caused by nerve damage inside your ear. It can cause a ringing sensation in the ears. The formula can provide you with the properties to eradicate this condition. This will lead to better hearing and eternal solace from tinnitus.

Ensures auditory health: The primary function of the Cortexi is to ensure your auditory health. By blending the antioxidative properties of the ingredients, it can improve your auditory health. Cortexi ingredients such as Green Tea, Capsicum Annuum, Chromium Picolinate, etc have proven benefits in supporting auditory health and reducing inflammation in your ear.

What does Cortexi liquid formula composed of? Ingredients and their functions

On a glimpse through the supplement label, you will notice that the supplement is made using plant-based ingredients. Over 20 plants are used in the process of creating Cortexi. These ingredients are collected from various parts of the world and offer different benefits. All these plants have research-backed benefits in providing support for your ear health.

The major components that make up the Cortexi hearing support formula are Grape Seed, Green Tea, Gymnema Sylvestre, Capsicum annum, Panax Ginseng, Astragalus, Chromium Picolinate, Maca Root, etc. Let us now analyze how these ingredients work together to improve your hearing.

INGREDIENTS LIST ADDITIONAL BENEFITS Grape Seed â Lowers LDL cholesterol â Protect ear from infections â Enhance cognitive functions Green Tea â Increase fat burning â Stimulate nervous system â Improve blood flow in ears Gymnema Sylvestre â Keep blood sugar under control â Support ear health â Aids weight loss Capsicum annuum â Keeps heart healthy â Reduce inflammation â Resolve to swell of ears Panax Ginseng â Increase insulin production â Have anti-inflammatory properties â Boost immune system Astragalus â Clear sounds â Support cardiovascular health â Prevent ear aches Chromium Picolinate â Protect ear drum from infections â Support auditory system â Treat chromium deficiency Maca Root â Help manage stress â Boost energy levels â Treat hearing loss

Now let us know some of them in detail;

Grape Seed

One of the primary components in the Cortexi dietary supplement is Grape Seeds. Research has shown that the presence of proanthocyanidins in Grape Seeds can improve cognitive function . The antioxidants in Grape Seeds can prevent age-related memory loss and enhance your cognitive functions. It can repair the damaged nerve cells that cause certain hearing problems and altogether improve the clarity of your hearing.

Green Tea

A research study published in the Chinese Journal of Labor Health in 2017 found that the polyphenols in Green Tea can prevent noise-induced hearing loss . The presence of antioxidants in Green Tea can enhance your brain functions and can reduce cell damage. Apart from these, Green Tea has certain anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antiangiogenic properties that can protect your body from harmful factors.

Gymnema Sylvestre

Gymnema is a woody vine-like plant that is native to Asia, Africa, and Australia. It has antioxidant, antimicrobial, and aphrodisiac properties. Apart from its anti-diabetic properties, Gymnema can provide certain neuroprotective effects on your brain cells. This can positively affect the nerves in your ears and brain and thereby will resolve any kind of hearing issues.

Capsicum annuum

A capsicum derivative found in the North American and Caribbean regions, Capsicum annum has potent health benefits. In traditional homeopathy, this plant is used to treat burning and stinging in the ears. This is because the active component in Capsicum, Capsaicin, can reduce inflammation and pain. It can also resolve the inflammation and swelling of the ears as mentioned in this cortexi review . Being abundant in vitamin C can also improve your immunity.

Panax Ginseng

Native to Korea, China, and Siberia, Panax Ginseng has different implications for your body. Many studies have shown that this plant can reduce hearing loss and symptoms of tinnitus. It can lower noise-induced hearing loss and improve your memory.

Astragalus

Known as an adaptogen, Astragalus can resist the effects of various stressors on your body. The active components in this plant can fight inflammation and improve your immune system. Studies have shown that continuous supplementation of Astragalus can prevent noise-induced hearing loss.

The working mechanism of Cortexi: Will it treat tinnitus permanently?

Each drop of the Cortexi hearing support drops contains more than 20 natural ingredients. These components are collected from various parts of the world. The supplement works by blending the medicinal properties of these herbs and resulting in improved hearing clarity. Cortexi ingredients such as Grape Seeds, Maca Roots, Green Tea, Gymnema Sylvestre, etc have various benefits.

Cortexi targets the root cause of hearing problems such as tinnitus and provides solutions accordingly. As per this, hearing problems are caused by damaged neurons in the ear and brain. There is an invariable link between brain cells and ears and that is the crux of the function delivered by the Cortexi supplement.

The carefully selected ingredients in the formula contain certain antioxidants, adaptogens, and anti-inflammatory elements. According to Cortexi reviews, these ingredients can regenerate the damaged nerve cells in the ears and brain. This will result in reduced hearing loss and improved clarity in hearing and cognition.

Who should take Cortexi?

Cortexi can be an ideal ear health supplement for anyone who suffers from various hearing problems. It can work effectively for those who have issues with noise-induced hearing loss. People who have age-related hearing loss and memory problems are also suggested to use the liquid blend. It can also work for alleviating symptoms of tinnitus and improves the quality of sleep. People who suffer from reduced clarity in hearing can also use Cortexi.

What to expect after taking Cortexi?

Thousands of people have already witnessed the effectiveness of taking Cortexi regularly. You can expect increased clarity in your hearing process and a reduction in noise-induced hearing problems.

After consuming Cortexi, you can experience a lowering of symptoms related to tinnitus and reduced noise interference. Along with that, you will start feeling a greater sense of mental ability and enhanced memory powers after supplement usage. You can expect better auditory health and improved energy after taking Cortexi.

Benefits and risks associated while using Cortexi

Cortexi is a natural ear support supplement that can provide you with improved hearing and mental abilities. While checking the details of the blend, you can understand that it offers a myriad of benefits. Compared to the positive side, the risks are minimal. Go through the list to understand what are the benefits and risks of the Cortexi dietary supplement.

Benefits:

Made from all-natural ingredients.

Easy for consumption.

Non-GMO ingredients and non-habit forming.

Improves hearing and reduces interference.

Sharpens memory and cognitive skills.

60-day money-back guarantee.

Free shipping and bonuses are available.

Zero side effects.

Manufactured under FDA and GMP registered facilities.

Risks:

Only available from the official website for purchase.

Not suggested for persons under 18 years of age.

Avoid overdosage

How to take Cortexi? Can you take the drops along with coffee?

From the supplement label, you can understand that each bottle of Cortexi contains 60ml of the liquid. The bottle comes with an in-built dropper with which you can measure the exact amount of the liquid to consume. It is suggested that you need to take 1 ml of the Cortexi daily for effective results. You can either take it directly or can add it to your morning coffee or any other drink. Make sure to consume the supplement for at least 3-6 months for the best results.

Pricing and availability of Cortexi hearing support formula

The official website has offered various packages of Cortexi hearing aid. On going through the site, you can learn that the supplements can be purchased as a single package and a combination of 3 and 6 bottles. Each of these packages comes with discounts and free shipping offers. The details of the price ranges of each package are listed below:

1 Bottle- For 30 days- $69 per bottle shipping

3 Bottles- For 90 days- $59 per bottle free US shipping

6 Bottles-For 180 days-$49 per bottle free US shipping

Regarding the availability of the supplement, the manufacturer has clarified that they don’t have any retail outlets or e-commerce stores such as Amazon. As the supplement has already garnered huge popularity, there can be impostor products selling under the same name. That is why the creators warn you to purchase the product only from the official website.

Free bonuses available along with Cortexi purchase

When you purchase Cortexi from the official website, you are entitled to two free bonuses. These bonuses are provided along with the 3 and 6 bottles packages of Cortexi. The details of the bonuses are listed below:

Free Bonus#1: Hear Like A Pro

This is an ebook that can be downloaded when you make the 3 and 6 bottles purchases. Hear Like A Pro will provide you with some tips and tricks to enhance your hearing. You can try these tips from the convenience of your home and improve your hearing.

Free Bonus#2: Powerful Ways To Sharpen Your Memory

Bonus number 2 is another book that can help you to sharpen your memory powers. This ebook delivers some methods to improve your memory skills and you can try these effortlessly. These tips are beneficial in enhancing your cognitive abilities and sharpening your memory skills.

Regarding the 60-day money-back guarantee

To ensure the effectiveness of the supplement, the makers have offered you a risk-free money-back guarantee. This means, when you purchase the bottles, you are endowed with a provision of a 60-day money-back guarantee. So that if you feel any discrepancies in the effectiveness of Cortexi, you can demand a full refund within 60 days of purchasing the blend. The whole process will be hassle-free and your money will be refunded without a question.

Cortexi Reviews: Is It A SCAM Product Actually?

After conducting a thorough review of the ingredients, user experiences, and other relevant factors, it can be concluded that Cortexi Hearing Supplement is not a scam. The supplement contains a blend of natural ingredients that have been scientifically shown to support hearing health and improve cognitive function. Additionally, the company provides transparent information about their product, including a detailed list of ingredients and instructions for use. Moreover, the positive user reviews and the absence of any significant red flags suggest that the supplement is effective and reliable.

While supporting ear health, the formula ensures an upgrade in the cognitive abilities of a person. Apart from all these aspects, you are entitled to a 100% money-back guarantee within 60 days of purchasing the supplement. On evaluating all these factors, Cortexi can be considered a legit and trustworthy hearing support supplement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any precautions I should take before consuming Cortexi?

Unless you are pregnant, nursing, or have a chronic medical condition, you need not take any precautions before consuming Cortexi.

How long will it take to see results from using Cortexi?

The makers suggest that you use Cortexi drops for at least 3 -6 months. The consistent usage of these drops enables you to have optimum results.

How can I know whether the supplement contains any allergens?

You can check the product label given on the official website. A detailed list of all the ingredients used in the supplement is available there.

I have been suffering from Tinnitus for a long time. Can I use this supplement to resolve it?

Cortexi can relieve you from the symptoms of Tinnitus. Still, If you have been suffering from it for a long time, it is ideal to consult your doctor before using the supplement.

What makes Cortexi different from other hearing support supplements?

Unlike other supplements, Cortexi targets the main reason behind hearing problems. It works on the recent discovery that specific nerve cells that connect the ear to the brain have a significant role in maintaining ear health. Cortexi aims to rebuild these cells and provides the solution from the roots.

