Cortexi Scam Exposed by Independent Researchers 2023

This Cortexi review aims to determine whether the recently introduced hearing support formula is a legitimate product or a scam.

The supplement's official website claims that Cortexi combines eight natural ingredients to provide various health benefits, including improving hearing, enhancing auditory functioning, sharpening memory, and improving mental acuity. The manufacturer also assures that Cortexi is safe for individuals above 18 years old to use. However, the popularity of Cortexi has raised questions about its efficacy, ingredients, and safety, prompting this review to investigate whether the claims made by the manufacturer are true or not.

As one of the most popular hearing health supplements on the market, Cortexi has attracted the attention of many users who are curious about how it works, what its ingredients are, and whether it's effective. This review aims to address these concerns and provide a comprehensive picture of Cortexi to help potential users make an informed decision.

So let's delve into the details and uncover the truth behind Cortexi's claims.

What Is The Role Of Cortexi In Improving Hearing Health?

Cortexi is a 100% natural supplement that is designed to aid people in enhancing their hearing and improving mental functioning. The formula is a blend of natural ingredients that has many scientifically proven health properties that will provide you with numerous benefits.

The Cortexi manufacturer says that the supplement is 100% safe and does not contain any artificial stimulants or additives. Cortexi comes in the form of a liquid which needs to be taken orally to attain maximum benefits. Each bottle of Cortexi is said to be manufactured in an FDA-registered and GMP-certified facility in the United States which ensures that the formula is of high quality.

Cortex Classification:

Certification GMP Approved Label Accuracy 98.41% (PASS) Ingredients Purity 94.66% (PASS) Ingredient Safety 98.08% (PASS Projected Efficacy 97.11% (PASS) Formulation Liquid drops Price/Bottle $69 Category Average Price $50 to $70 Total Quantity 60 ml Heavy Metal Screening Below Proposition 65 Limit CA – (PASS) Flagged Inactive Ingredients N/A (PASS) Suggested Course Duration 30-60 Days Official Website Click Here

How Is Cortexi Ear Supplement Formulated?

As aforementioned, the Cortexi is created by using 8 powerful natural ingredients that deliver multiple health benefits. So let us now take a look at each of the Cortexi ingredients and discuss them briefly:

Grape Seed

Grape seed is an ingredient that has been found to be having several health properties. This Cortexi ingredient is rich in proanthocyanidins which is a substance that can aid in preventing cognitive decline. Grape seed has many powerful antioxidants in it that protect the ear and improve its functioning. Besides these, the ingredient can also improve blood flow, reduce oxidative damage, and improve bone health.

Green Tea

Green tea aids in improving hearing by improving blood flow to the ears. The ingredient has polyphenols in it that prevents loss of hearing and improves cell functioning. Green tea protects the brain from ageing and also enhances its functioning. The ingredient also improves mental clarity and sharpens focus. Studies have found that the ingredient helps with type 2 diabetes.

Gymnema Sylvestre

Gymnema Sylvestre is a wood climbing shrug that is popular for its ability to lower your blood sugar levels. Studies have found that Gymnema Sylvestre supports healthy hearing and enhances ear functioning. The ingredient can aid in enhancing mental functioning and promoting cognitive health.

Capsicum Annuum

Capsicum annum is an ingredient that is filled with vitamins and minerals that gives you numerous health benefits. The ingredient can help with inflammation and improves hearing. Capsicum annum has neuroprotective properties and promotes cognitive functioning. This Cortexi ingredient boosts immunity, enhances immunity, and improves bone health.

Panax Ginseng

Panax ginseng is filled with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties that can help with inflammation. The ingredient boosts brain functioning by improving your memory, elevating mood, and enhancing mental acuity. Panax ginseng can help in improving hearing and repairing ear cell damage.

Astragalus

Astragalus is an herb that has been used in Chinese traditional medicine for centuries for treating various health issues. The ingredient supports healthy hearing and improves auditory functioning. Astragalus also helps with enhancing ear functioning. The ingredient improves memory and cognitive functioning.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium picolinate is an ingredient that is used for chromium deficiency. The ingredient can prevent noise-induced hearing loss and enhances auditory functioning. Chromium picolinate can help in preventing memory loss in older adults and enhances functioning. The ingredient aids in controlling blood sugar levels.

Maca Root

Maca root is an ingredient that is native to the Peruvian Andes mountain range that has been used in many traditional medicines to treat various health conditions. The ingredient supports natural hearing and enhances auditory functioning. Maca root can help with tinnitus. It also improves cognitive functioning and health.

How Does Cortexi Work to Improve Your Ear Health?

So far we have discussed what the supplement is and the ingredients of the formula. Now let us see how these ingredients work together to support hearing. The unique blend of eight natural ingredients has many health properties that aid in improving hearing and enhancing auditory functioning. When you take Cortexi drop orally, your body is getting all of these ingredients in the right proportions and it works together to improve your hearing.

The ingredients of the formula also enhance your ear cells' functions properly and support auditory health. Besides supporting hearing, Cortexi hearing support formula also improves mental acuity, enhances cognitive health, strengthens memory, boosts concentration, and more.

Manufacturing Quality and Safety Standards Of Cortexi Ear Health Formula

Cortexi is made in an FDA-registered and GMP-certified facility. Each bottle of Cortexi supplement is created using state-of-the-art technologies and techniques which ensures that the creator of the formula hasn’t compromised on the quality of the formula. The hearing health support formula does not contain any kind of artificial stimulants or additives in it. This suggests that the hearing health support supplement is a safe one and has completely high-quality natural ingredients in it.

Weighing the Positives and Negatives Of Cortexi Supplement

Pros

Cortexi ear health supplement is a 100% natural formula that promotes hearing

The natural formula improves mental functioning and acuity

Cortexi sharpens memory and enhances focus

Cortexi does not contain any artificial or harmful substance in it

The supplement is non-GMO

Cortexi is backed by a money-back guarantee

Free bonuses

Cons

It is available only on its official website

The formula should not be taken by people below the age of 18

What Is The Right Dosage Of Cortexi And How To Use It?

As I mentioned before, Cortexi hearing formula is a liquid formula that needs to be taken by mouth every day. On the Cortexi official website, the creator of the supplement has given proper instructions on how to use the formula. The right dosage of the hearing support formula is one full dropper every day. You need to take a full dropper under your tongue every morning before breakfast. If you do not like taking the formula directly to your mouth, you can mix it with a glass of water or any beverage that you like.

How Long Do I Need To Use Cortexi Dropper?

The Cortexi manufacturer recommends that you use the formula for three to six months to attain maximum benefits. Since the hearing health support supplement is completely natural and takes a few months to show significant changes in your health. That being said, the time taken to get results from the formula isn’t the same for everyone. For some, the formula will be able to give the expected results within a few weeks or a month of using it, and for some, it might take a few months to get effective results.

Possible Side Effects Of Cortexi Ear Health Supplement

Considering that Cortexi is an entirely natural formula that does not have any artificial stimulants, harmful substances, or synthetic fillers in it, the chances of the supplement causing any side effects in your body are very minimal. Additionally, the customers of the formula haven’t reported any side effects which also suggests that Cortexi ear supplement is really free of any side effects. However, if you experience any side effects while using the supplement, then we recommend that you consult a medical expert to ensure that the supplement is safe for you.

Who Should Not Use Cortexi?

Even though Cortexi dropper is a safe supplement, there are a few categories of people who should not use Cortexi. People below the age of 18 are restricted from taking Cortexi. The supplement is not recommended for pregnant and nursing women. If you are someone who has any underlying medical condition or chronic illness, then it is recommended that you seek advice from a medical expert before using the supplement. People who are taking medications regularly should ensure that the supplement will not interact with their medications.

How Much Does Cortexi Cost?

On the official website, Cortexi is available in three packages and the pricing of the supplement in each package is given below:

Try One: The Cortexi official website recommends the try one package of the formula for a 30-day supply and this includes one bottle of the formula. The price is $69.

Most Popular: The official website of Cortexi recommends the most popular package of the formula for a 90-day supply and this includes three bottles of the formula. The price is $59 per bottle.

Best Value: The Cortexi official website the best value package of the formula for a 180-day supply and this includes six bottles of the formula. The price is $49 per bottle.

Explore the Cortexi Bonuses Along With The Cortexi Supplement

When buying the three bottles or six bottles package of Cortexi ear supplement, you will get two bonuses for free and they are listed below:

Bonus #1 - Hear Like A Pro: The first bonus that you get with the multi-bottle package of Cortexi is a digital book named Hear Like A Pro. In this book, you will get to know about ways in which you can improve your hearing naturally.

Bonus #2 - Powerful Ways To Sharpen Your Memory: The second bonus is also a digital book and it is titled Powerful Ways To Sharpen Your Memory. This digital book contains ways and methods which you can use to sharpen your memory.

Where We Can Buy Cortexi Ear Health Formula?

Cortexi is available only on its official website. The creator of the formula hasn’t authorized the selling of the supplement through any third-party websites like Amazon or Walmart or also in any retail stores. This means that if you ever see any third-party websites offering supplements with the name Cortexi, understand that they are replicas of the original supplement and will not be as effective and safe as the authentic Cortexi. To get your hands on the real Cortexi ear support supplement, we recommend that you purchase it from its official website only.

Is Cortexi Backed By A Money-Back Guarantee?

Cortexi is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. This means that the users of the supplement have the option to get a full refund from the manufacturer of Cortexi if the formula didn’t give them the expected result. To get the refund, you can contact the Cortexi manufacturer at support@getcortexi.com or +1-201-977-6294.

Final Verdict on Cortexi Reviews

After analyzing various Cortexi reviews and customer feedback, it can be concluded that Cortexi is a legitimate hearing support supplement that can aid in improving hearing, cognitive functioning, memory, concentration, and mental acuity. The natural formula is safe to use and does not contain any harmful substances. Many customers have reported positive results after using the supplement, further confirming its effectiveness. With a two-month refund policy, Cortexi offers a risk-free purchase experience.

Therefore, it can be safely concluded that Cortexi is not a scam and is worth trying out for those looking to improve their hearing health and cognitive performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many bottles of Cortexi should I order?

Since the manufacturer of Cortexi advises that you take the supplement for a few months, we recommend that you either order a 3-bottle or 6-bottle package.

What are the ingredients of Cortexi?

Grape seed, green tea, Gymnema Sylvestre, capsicum annum, Panax ginseng, astragalus, chromium picolinate, and maca root are the key ingredients of Cortexi.

Is Cortexi only for elderly people?

Cortexi works effectively for anyone above the age of 18. So it doesn’t matter if you are in your 20s or 70s, Cortexi will improve your hearing.

What happens if I am not happy with Cortexi?

If you are not happy with Cortexi, then you can get a refund from the manufacturer using the 60-day money-back guarantee.

Where can I buy Cortexi?

You can buy Cortexi from the official website of the supplement.

