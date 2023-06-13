Cortexi SCAM Or Legit What Hearing Care Professionals Say

Cortexi, an ear health supplement available in convenient drop form, has gained significant attention recently.

However, doubts have been raised about its legitimacy and effectiveness. In this Cortexi review, we aim to investigate whether this supplement is a genuine solution or just another scam.

Cortexi SCAM - Is Cortexi Ear Health Supplement Fake Or Real?

On the surface, Cortexi seems promising, with its formulation of natural ingredients and adherence to FDA registration and GMP certification. But we need to dig deeper to determine if it lives up to its claims. This review will examine the supplement's composition, how it works, its supposed benefits, pricing, availability, and customer feedback.

Our objective is to provide an unbiased assessment of the Cortexi hearing health supplement , helping you make an informed decision. Together, we will uncover the truth about this ear health supplement and whether it is worth considering or simply a deceptive scam.

An Overview Of Cortexi

Cortexi is a hearing health supplement that was created to support the healthy functioning of the ear. The supplement is marketed as being able to treat symptoms of tinnitus and hearing loss while also offering several other health benefits such as strengthening brain and ear coordination, improving blood circulation to the inner ear, and enhancing cognitive abilities and memory power.

One of the main causes of hearing loss, a condition that is normal amongst the elderly, is when the ears lack optimal blood flow, causing the organ to malfunction. The ear is vital to our overall health and well-being as the organ is solely responsible for our ability to hear and also helps the brain recognize sounds by converting vibrations into electrical signals. Any damage caused to the ear can result in severe health complications that can affect our physical and mental well-being.

Cortexi ear support supplement is created using a potent blend of organic ingredients such as plant extracts, vitamins, and minerals, and has been scientifically and clinically proven to be effective in treating hearing-related ailments. The compounds contained in the easy-to-use dropper formula were carefully selected based on research that linked them to improving the health of the ear and protecting the organ against hearing loss.

Now let us understand how the Cortexi liquid formula works its magic on your ears.

How Does Cortexi Supplement Work To Support Healthy Hearing?

Cortexi auditory support supplement works by targeting the root cause of hearing loss which is inflammation of the inner ear. This can be caused by earwax buildup in the ear canal, prolonged exposure to loud noises, or the intake of certain drugs.

Inflammation also causes the ear to lose its coordination with the brain as blood circulation to the inner ear is disrupted and as a result, the auditory hair cells become malnourished. The condition can also come from bacteria or fungus that enter your ear canal and create infections. If left untreated, the inflammation can worsen and cause tinnitus which can end up with you losing your hearing ability and feeling ringing sensations in the ear and vertigo effect.

Cortexi ear and brain health formula contain ingredients with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that are more than capable of eliminating disease-causing toxins from the ear. Thus, reducing inflammation and improving your hearing. The Cortexi hearing aid supplement helps maintain healthy blood flow to the inner ear and its neuroprotective abilities help strengthen the neural connection between the brain and the ear.

What Are The Major Ingredients Of Cortexi Formula?

The Cortexi ear health formula is a proprietary blend of naturally-sourced ingredients that include vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts. In this section of the Cortexi review, we will be looking further into the vital compounds contained in the dropper supplement to understand how they support your ear and overall health.

Grape Seed Extract

Cortexi drops contains grape seed extract to take advantage of its antioxidant properties. The ingredient offers several health benefits to users such as strengthening blood vessels in the inner ear to enhance blood flow, improving the neural connection between the ear and the brain, and supporting hearing in individuals that suffer from noise-induced hearing loss.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract is an antioxidant-rich compound that helps reduce inflammation of the inner ear . Studies have shown that the ingredient can protect hair cells by fighting against disease-causing free radicals and prevent the growth of cancer cells. Green tea also helps enhance memory power by strengthening brain connectivity during memory processing.

Panax Ginseng

Panax Ginseng is a Cortexi ingredient that has been traditionally used in Chinese medicine to alleviate tinnitus and promote healthy inflammation in the ear. The adaptogen helps your body relieve itself of stress, improve immune function and insulin sensitivity, maintain optimal blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of diabetes.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium Picolinate is effective in regulating blood sugar levels, glucose metabolizing, and preventing inflammation of the ear. The ingredient can protect the ear against hearing loss caused by high blood sugar levels.

Astragalus

This herbal extract contained in the Cortexi formula is well known for its antioxidant properties that can help reduce the severity of noise-induced and age-related hearing loss and maintain body balance. Astragalus is a rich source of Vitamin B6, magnesium, and zinc that can also improve your mental health.

Macca Root Extract

Macca root extract is a vital ingredient found in Cortexi drops that are known to support cardiovascular and immune function, and also improve your energy and vitality. Its antioxidant properties help lower the risk of neurodegenerative disease and stroke.

Gymnema Sylvestre

Gymnema Sylvestre is a neuroprotectant with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that improve cognitive health and mental power. The ingredient prevents symptoms of tinnitus, manages blood sugar levels, supports cell regeneration, and protects blood vessels in the ear from inflammation.

Capsicum annum

Also known as Cayenne pepper, capsicum annum is known to be a natural remedy for chronic pain , inflammation, arthritis, and lupus. This Cortexi component also helps improve blood circulation between the ear and brain and strengthens hearing by protecting the inner ear cells.

What Does Cortexi Ear Health Drops Promise To Deliver?

Cortexi ear health formula offers the following health benefits to users:

Supports hearing in individuals that suffer from noise-induced and age-related hearing loss

Helps regulate blood pressure and improve blood circulation in the ear and brain

Reduces symptoms of tinnitus

Gets rid of ear wax

Cortexi improves brains function and memory processing

Strengthens the neurological connection between the ear and brain

Reduces oxidative stress and boosts cellular metabolism

Protects the inner ear from damage caused by inflammation

Cortexi improves sleep

What Is To Like And What Is Not To Like About Cortexi?

This section of the Cortexi review will be discussing the good and bad aspects of the supplement to better understand these ear health drops:

Pros

Made using a blend of natural ingredients containing plant extracts, vitamins, and minerals

Cortexi does not contain artificial stimulants or GMOs

Manufactured in a facility registered with the FDA and approved for production quality by the GMP

Scientifically and clinically proven to cause zero side effects from long-term use

Offers 60-day cash-back policy

Affordable price and free shipping anywhere within the United States

Cons

Only available to purchase via the official Cortexi website

The results of the supplement depend on the users’ health

Can I Use Cortexi Drops Daily?

Each Cortexi bottle contains a 60 ml portion of the liquid formula sufficient for a month’s supply. As per instructions given on the bottle and what’s also provided on the website, you can take one full dropper of the supplement every morning by applying it directly under the tongue or by mixing it with water.

For quicker results, it is recommended to take two droppers of the Cortexi auditory support supplement every day.

Are There Any Potential Cortexi Side Effects?

The proprietary formula contained in the Cortexi ear health enhancer is scientifically and clinically proven to support and enhance hearing in the elderly population without causing adverse effects.

However, users must note that the supplement should be taken in the recommended dosage of one or two droppers a day. Cortexi supplement is not suitable for children under the age of 18, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and individuals that have pre-existing conditions and are prescribed high-dosage medicines.

It is always advisable to consult a doctor or any medical professional before starting the Cortexi ear health course.

Is Cortexi Worth The Price?

The Cortexi ear support formula is available in three packages of 1, 3, and 6 bottles, respectively. As part of a promotional campaign, the manufacturer is offering the packages at huge discounts:

1 Cortexi bottle is now selling at $69

The Most Popular package of 3 Cortexi bottles enough for 90 days of supply is available at $177 or $59 per bottle

The Best Value Package of 6 Cortexi bottles enough for 180 days of supply is now going for $294 or $49 per bottle

All three Cortexi packages come with a 60-day cash-back guarantee. The 3 and 6-bottle packages can be shipped for free to any address within the United States.

Cortexi tinnitus relief formula can be purchased with Mastercard, Visa, American Express, and Discover credit/debit cards. The website also allows you to make use of PayPal’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” credit service.

Where To Purchase Cortexi Hearing Aid Formula At Best Price?

Cortexi auditory formula is only available to purchase via the official website. The tinnitus supplement cannot be found in retail stores, pharmacies, or on e-commerce sites such as Amazon and eBay.

What Do Customers Have To Say About Cortexi Hearing Support Supplement?

Cortexi Customer reviews have remained largely positive as many testimonials have pointed out that the supplement provided them with satisfactory results. The Cortexi website also shares customer reviews where they share how the supplement helped improve their hearing and mental acuity.

To know more about the Cortexi tinnitus cure supplement, there is verified information from reliable sources available online.

Can Cortexi Supplement Be Taken With Other Supplements?

The Cortexi creators do not recommend taking the formula with other supplements. Especially in the case where the user is already on other prescription drugs. This is because there is a high chance the supplement could mix with highly-potent ingredients and cause severe adverse reactions.

Are There Any Bonuses Included With Cortexi Purchase?

The Most Popular and Best Value Cortexi packages come with two bonus eBooks – Hear Like and Pro and Powerful Ways Sharpen Your Memory. The books come in a variety of formats including epub, PDF, and Kindle versions which can also be purchased separately from the Cortexi official website.

Bonus #1: Hear Like A Pro

This book explains various workout routines and supplements you can take to enhance your hearing and reduce inflammation. According to the book’s author, these routines can help prevent the chances of developing tinnitus or hearing loss.

Bonus #2: Powerful Ways to Sharpen Your Memory

This eBook explains in detail how the ingredients contained in the Cortexi package can help enhance brain function by strengthening your memory, focus, and concentration.

Cortexi Provides A 100% Money-Back Guarantee

Cortexi nutritional formula offers a 60-day full cash-back policy with every package.

If you are not satisfied with the results offered by the supplement after two months of use, then you can get in touch with the customer support team and return the unused or empty Cortexi bottle to the address provided on the website to get a full refund.

One thing to be noted is that shipping costs are not applicable to the refund policy.

Final Verdict On Cortexi Reviews

In conclusion, Cortexi has proven to be a legitimate supplement, debunking any claims of it being a scam. Its potent blend of naturally-sourced ingredients, supported by scientific and clinical evidence, effectively addresses various mental and physical health issues, including hearing loss and tinnitus.

Compliance with FDA and GMP guidelines ensures the supplement's safety and quality, with no reported side effects from users. Positive customer reviews further validate its efficacy and long-lasting results.

The availability of Cortexi through the official website, along with different package options and a 100% cash-back guarantee within 60 days, reflects the manufacturer's confidence in the product's effectiveness and customer satisfaction.

Based on this comprehensive review, Cortexi emerges as a reliable and trustworthy supplement, making it a worthwhile investment for those seeking to improve their auditory health. It is undoubtedly not a scam but a genuine solution to address hearing-related concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Cortexi FDA-approved?

Cortexi ear health formula is not approved directly by the FDA because health supplements are not certified by the agency. However, it is manufactured in a facility certified for safety by the FDA.

Who can use the Cortexi supplement?

Cortexi drops are recommended for men and women above the age of 30 that suffer from hearing loss, inner ear inflammation, or tinnitus.

Is Cortexi a cure for tinnitus?

There are no medications available that can cure Tinnitus. But the Cortexi formula can reduce the severity of the health condition by preventing its symptoms like ringing sounds and vertigo from occurring frequently.

Can I take the Cortexi ear health formula in increased amounts to get quicker results?

You should consume Cortexi only in the recommended dosage of one or two droppers a day. Taking increased amounts may lead to other health complications.

Can I purchase Cortexi online?

Cortexi formula can only be purchased via the official website. Users have found fake versions of the supplement for sale on Amazon and eBay which customers must refrain from buying.

