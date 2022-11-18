Could Cryptos Help Close the Gender Wealth Gap? Binance, Big Eyes Coin, and Crypto.com

“Men are twice as likely to be aware of crypto and three times as likely to hold crypto than women.” Men also make up 76% of the global sports viewership.

It’s no surprise that cryptocurrencies have capitalised on global and national sporting events as the ideal marketing opportunities. Ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the crypto exchange Crypto.com and platform Algorand (ALGO) have partnered with FIFA to promote their blockchain services and products.

While crypto targets men, who are more likely to invest as they already do, the gender wealth gap widens into an impressive chasm. The gender wealth gap is a global issue and currently resides at 68.1 %. This gap used to be attributed to inherent differences in financial styles, but now research has shown that financial style differences are learnt and a product of the environment.

Could new partnerships and cryptocurrencies create new opportunities for women to access and learn about cryptocurrencies and close the global gender wealth gap?

Recently Binance (BNB) sponsored the Grammys Award in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Crypto.com is set to reach 5 Billion viewers over the 2022 World Cup. At the same time, the new crypto project Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has all the features and learning resources to welcome marginalised genders into its welcoming community.

Let’s see how these three cryptos and their partnerships could potentially help close the wealth gender gap.

Binance Attended the Grammys

Binance (BNB) is the largest cryptocurrency exchange and is the first blockchain to sponsor the Grammys Academy. The Binance platform scooped this elite sponsorship alongside grey goose vodka, IBM, and Mastercard in May 2022. Binance provided blockchain solutions to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and Grammy Week events in April, including the inaugural Recording Academy Honors celebration.

The event was broadcasted on the 3rd of April from Las Vagas, and Binance kept a low profile but was visible as an official partner. More collaborations are expected to follow between Binance and the Grammy Awards.

Although there was little representation of Binance at this specific event, NFTs meetups were also a part of the celebrations. It’s not the end of this Binance partnership. Binance and the Grammys Awards look set to create more crypto-positive events in the future, which will likely further promote crypto to a large and diverse audience.

Crypto.com is the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup

Crypto.com is a crypto exchange platform with millions of users, currently growing exponentially. On Crypto.com, users can buy, sell, or trade cryptocurrencies. Key features of this platform which set it above the rest are its top-notch security and lower fees than Binance, for example.

Earlier this year, Crypto.com became one of the main sponsors of the global sporting event, the FIFA 2022 World Cup. To facilitate such a large event which attracts billions of global viewers, Crypto.com has teamed up with Visa to facilitate its debit card payments.

Visa and Crypto.com will work together to host a live NFT auction which will run throughout the course of the World Cup. Five NFTs will be available for bidding, and the proceeds will be donated to charity.

Although the majority of sports fans are male, a global event like the world cup attracts a diverse audience compared to smaller regional events. It is likely that Crypto.com could catch the attention of women in this large global audience.

Big Eyes Offers Educational Resources and Easy Access

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin currently steaming through its presale, with over USD 9.8 million raised at the time of writing. Big Eyes Coin is a cat-themed meme coin which seeks to move wealth into the decentralised financial systems and protect an important part of the world’s ecosystem; the oceans and marine life.

Big Eyes has two key features which have the potential to attract a female audience; it is adorable and promises to deliver a host of educational blockchain resources. Additionally, it is a new community full of potential and goodwill towards the planet. This is the perfect peaceful, and nurturing environment newcomers to crypto need to learn and thrive.

Final Thoughts

Both Binance and Crypto.com are creating huge awareness for crypto right now. However, we need more than awareness to close the gender wealth gap, and blockchain technology has the potential to help women the world over become educated investors. Binance and Crypto.com could do a lot more.

Big Eyes Coin could be the cute cat coin that profers the most attractive and accessible means for women and marginalised genders to get acquainted with crypto and its benefits.

