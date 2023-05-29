Counsel India- India’s First Psychology Ed-Tech Platform Recognised By MEPSC For Advancing Education And Counselling Professions

This recognition not only highlights the company's commitment to providing quality education but also represents a step forward in its growth journey.

Recently, the leading psychology ed-tech platform, Counsel India received prestigious recognition from the Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) as its Industry Cum Implementation Partner for the following year.

Among other organisations, now Counsel India stands tall as one of the Industry Partners for MEPSC.

They have democratized access to knowledge and learning opportunities through digitalisation of educational resources. This kind of all-reach approach is sure to empower individuals to enhance their skills and knowledge in the field of mental health.

This recognition also highlights how Counsel India has been able to address the shortage of counsellors and psychology professionals in the country. The key focus is on skill building, equipping individuals with the necessary skills and qualifications to enter the counselling and psychology fields. Therefore, now as one of the industry partners for MEPSC, Counsel India has further widened its reach within the masses, moving closer to revolutionising mental health services.

As we congratulate the leading psychology learning platform, it is significant to say here that the MEPSC recognition serves as a testament to the startup's dedication and impact in the education and counselling sectors. It validates their efforts in raising the bar for quality education and fostering the professional development of counsellors and psychology experts.

As this crucial step is crossed, there is hope for more such laurels that will further Counsel India’s growth to the stars.