CoverYou’s One-Click Insurance Policy Transforms India’s Insurance Market

Updated on: 20 June,2023 05:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
CoverYou is an IRDA-certified insurance broker redefining the dynamics of the insurance sector with its customized insurance solutions through leading insurance companies. The company has marked its presence in Delhi/NCR, Dehradun, Jammu, Jaipur, and Lucknow.


This online platform propounds a strong and analytical comparison of several insurance quotes to assist customers in opting for the best-suited insurance policies from the market. It bridges the gap between the customers' needs and customized insurance solutions to offer required policies at affordable rates.  


CoverYou is aiming to streamline the policy-buying process to provide immediate and seamless insurance solutions, including claims and issuances. With over 1 lakh clients and 10,000 settled claims, their priority is to give an exceptional insurance experience across industries to boost overall development.


CoverYou has become the leading in the healthcare sector with its expertise in Professional Indemnity. The company has developed breakthrough products such as ‘Customized Doctor’s Professional Indemnity’ and ‘Customized Hospital Indemnity’. In addition, it offers Doctor’s health insurance and Doctor’s motor insurance to benefit the healthcare sector with its customer-friendly and transparent services.  

The insurance broker startup has partnered with 50+ medical associations to give extensive insurance products at highly negotiated rates. 

