Creating a positive rage in the world of wildlife photography, meet Harshal Malvankar.

Apart from being a top wildlife photographer, he also serves as the founder of a one-of-a-kind shared safari platform named “Share Your Safari.”

Harshal Malvankar

Isn’t it amazing to learn and read more about all those people who, instead of following the roads already trodden by other established names across industries, make sure to pave their own path to success? Well, the world has seen the rise of too many success stories, most of which have been traditional ones, but there are a few that have effortlessly stood distinctive from the rest. These success stories were created from the ground up and were risen to the top even amidst massive competition and saturation. Harshal Malvankar’s success story is one such, where he chose to create a career born out of his passion for animals and wildlife.

Harshal Kishor Malvankar was born on 1st July 1984 in Mumbai, India and completed his education with a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering at Bharati Vidyapeeth College, Mumbai, in 2006. Just like any other youngster would do, he too started with working for MNCs like Indian hotels – Tata Group serving as an engineer. Later, he stepped foot into the real estate realm working with Lodha Group, Cushman and Wakefield. He began working for Siemens Limited in 2015 and headed the Real Estate operation for Siemens Digital Software Industry, India.

However, to rise above his corporate life, he chose to chase his passion and take the risks needed. In 2006, he started travelling to wild forests, which attracted him to wildlife and animals. He would love to click them. Gradually, he began travelling across India and would capture bird and tiger sightings during his trips. His love for wildlife kept on growing, and this led him to form a community for Wildlife travellers in 2017 to connect like-minded people on one platform. Today, he is the founder of his one-of-a-kind shared safari platform named “Share Your Safari,” which is quite famous among wildlife travellers and photographers across the country and is also the content creator for Fujifilm.

It won’t be wrong to call Harshal Malvankar one of the most talked-about and leading wildlife photographers in India, which has also earned him several awards and accolades like the Sanctuary Asia - Wildlife Photography award, Wildlife Photographs published in Sanctuary Asia – 2014, CLaW Wildlife Photography - 1st Prize – 2015, Tadoba coffee table book – 2015 and Wild Maharashtra coffee table book – 2020. He garnered more attention when he was featured on the cover page of the Wild Maharashtra coffee table book, signed by the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with a message on it.

Harshal Malvankar (@harshal.malvankar), as an internationally featured wildlife photographer, has indeed come a long way.