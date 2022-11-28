Creating ripples of growth in environmental art, enter Dr. Kasia Sterriker, a well-known Environmental Artist.

Dr. Kasia Sterriker also has a track of TV and radio appearances and as an educationalist and highly respected academic with two PhDs, a massive CV of public speaking to educational, commercial and governmental institutions, as well as several voluntary works to her name.

There are a few people and professionals who only focus on achieving their set goals and aspirations in life, and then there are a few who turn heads with their genuine intent to work for the greater good and work around ideas that can inspire greatness in their respective industries in unimaginable ways. This is something only a few have been able to ace. One name that over the years has effortlessly made it to the list is Dr. Kasia Sterriker, a woman of power, potential, knowledge, and a great purpose as a well-known Environmental and Bonsai Artist, who now, along with her entrepreneur husband Paul, has been laying down the foundations to launch her art in the UAE.

There is not one but multiple things she has excelled at, which has what made her the uniquely skilled artist she is today. From attaining two PhDs, one in Environmental Engineering and one in Landscape Architecture, working as a University lecturer and developing patented materials for the University, running infrastructure projects for city and town planning, interior and exterior design, and transformation of properties across Europe for high-net worth personalities to becoming a Bonsai Artist and Environmental Artist and now looking to spread her wings in Dubai. Dr. Kasia Sterriker doesn’t miss crediting major part of her success and who she is as a person and professional to her strong connection to her father, a rare European bonsai master and his Bonsai art.

Her work transcends the binaries between Western and Eastern culture and the pure disciplines of Bonsai. She is not tied to any of them. Whilst her artistic practice is rooted in the rich eastern art of landscape miniaturization, she uses them as techniques to be utilised rather than as an artform to be strictly adhered to. Her artistic forms are constantly evolving, reflecting the development of her personal (western) artistic sensitivities and architectural psychologies. She has always worked on ideas that could optimize organic materials to produce art that is appealing and pays tribute to nature, ultimately creating an optimized aesthetic that improves the physical and mental health of those who dwell within it.

She has a track record of regular TV and radio presentation. Besides that, she is an educationalist and has a lot of voluntary work in hospices as a horticulture therapist. She also is a fundraiser for environmental organizations and collaborates with non-profit organizations and schools to educate about environmental issues.

Currently, she and her husband are in Dubai, expanding her art there. They aim to build a massive and loyal client base for internal and external transformation of living spaces incorporating her environmental art and principles of combined indoor/outdoor living, and also to create a new portfolio of pure organic art based on trees that will survive the region's climate that they intend to show in 2023.