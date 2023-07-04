Creating With Soul: Using AI to Collaborate and Enhance Human Dreams.

The 8th Sin is a Multi Dimensional project that Explores the Uncharted World of Immortality through Music and AI.

Currently trending and of relevance in this fast changing Hi-tech almost science fiction reality, The 8th Sin represents a groundbreaking approach to creating art, in which the artist collaborates with artificial intelligence to bring their vision to life. Uzair Merchant, the visionary behind this innovative project, has used AI not as a replacement for human creativity, but as a tool to enhance and build upon his original concept. “Life imitates Art far more than Art imitates Life” – Oscar Wilde.

Step into a whole new world where culture meets creativity. That’s the vision behind KRi8Verse, also known as the Kreativ Universe, launching their second book, soundtrack, and music video. For music enthusiasts everywhere, Uzair Merchant’s latest creation – The 8th Sin – is the ultimate treat. Featuring a mesmerising blend of Arabic and Bollywood musical elements, fused with contemporary hip-hop beats, this soundtrack ignites a whole new era of music.This innovative project is bringing together Arab artists and Bollywood talents for a unique collaboration, all produced in Vancouver by bKREATIV productions and KRi8LABS.

The 8th Sin is more than just a soundtrack; it is a revolutionary musical experience created in collaboration with Saad Al-Suwaidi, Qatari rapper and Abood Afro, Celebrity Host/Actor, two of FIFA World Cup’s Volunteers Ceremony’s performers at Lusail Stadium, Waleed Maisery, Qatar based producer and manager, Shannon K, a famed Indian-American Actor/Musician, daughter of the veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, made her Hindi film debut with the recently released film ‘Chal Zindagi’ and Uzair Merchant, a filmmaker and one of the first Indian production designers in Hollywood. Teaching for workshops hosted by the New York Film Academy.

As the music video unfolds, and the visuals come to life, audiences are transported to a stunning futuristic realm unlike any other. It also pioneers the use of web3 platforms and creating communities for the people using multiple art forms such as music videos, books, fashion, etc in creating an eco-conscious space that allows artists to keep creating and sharing art within a community.

The music video prioritizes sustainability by eliminating electric sockets, utilizing remote cloud services, and incorporating solar power. These eco-friendly practices minimize energy consumption and promote environmental responsibility.