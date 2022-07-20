Creative Connect Mumbai to Host the Small Business Event of the Year

Creative Connect is a small-business collective based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. To bring together different entrepreneurs and home-grown brands from all across India, they have organized various successful events and exhibitions. Founded by Anu Dayal, they mainly focus on letting women entrepreneurs and small business owners shine and have their amazing work showcased.





On July 22nd, 2022 (Friday), Creative Connect will be hosting another exhibition at St. Regis Lower Parel, Mumbai.

This will be their third exhibition, showcasing unique pieces of jewellery, beautiful sets of clothing for adults and children alike, heavenly cosmetics, beauty products, and scrumptious food items to list a few.





Their first exhibition “The Diwali Pop up” last year on the 20th of October, held as a celebration of the festival of lights, was an incredibly successful event featuring various artists, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. It included all one could think of, from floral arrangements to linen mats and napkin rings, from assorted nuts to interior designing, it was a room brimming with the smell of art and freedom.





For their second exhibition, the Creative Connect team stepped it up a notch by inviting—aside from the incredibly talented business owners— Mr Anupam Mittal, the founder of shaadi.com as their chief guest for the event. This exhibition came to be a celebration of Holi, the beloved festival, on the 11th of March at the Taj President (Cuffe Parade). This event included folk singing with a professional, makeup demos, tips for top-notch interior designing, Vaastu, floral demos, and much more. Entry to this exhibition was free of cost and, in the spirit of Holi, even featured a lucky draw for the visitors. Needless to say, the event was a huge triumph for the women of Creative Connect, who were left with a message by an impressed Anupam Mittal, “Talent and business have no age limit”, leaving the participants heartened to carry on.





The newest edition of the exhibitions, being held on July 22nd, surrounds the sole purpose of promoting small businesses and home-grown entrepreneurs. Pushing forward the nation’s “Make in India” vision, Creative Connect is doing its part admirably by bringing these brand owners together, giving them their well-deserved place to shine and earn the fruit of their labour.





Through this exhibition, visitors will get to interact with these small businesses and incredible homegrown brands from all over the country, get to know them and their touching stories head-on and try out their remarkable products.





Creative connect has put in this effort so that through these exhibitions, the common man recognises the brands that are bettering the economy of the nation by making in India, and may switch to these products which are high quality and homegrown at the same time.





