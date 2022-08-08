Creativity, Compassion and courage - The mantra that drove millions towards leading creator Sanju Sehrawat

Sanju Sehrawat is a young and iconic video creator who is consistently known for his creativity in videos, conceptual brilliance and altruism.

At the age of 26 years, he has amassed a viewership of more than 1.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel named Sanju Sehrawat.

Due to the everlasting love being poured on his first YouTube channel, he created another YouTube channel called Sanju Sehrawat 2.0 which has a subscriber count of approximately 356k admirers . Not only this, his audience is spanned across various social networking sites inclusive of a staggering Facebook following of over 3.7 million followers.

Testimony of the conect that Sanju makes with his message-loaded videos enables his audience to look beyond the ordinary. His aggregate followers cross millions today, but the self-made social media star has always stayed connected with where he came from.

Having commenced his journey from humble beginnings, Sanju Sehrawat completed his schooling from government schools and later went to complete his graduation from Delhi University. Talking about his inspiring journey, Sanju Sehrawat says, "I have always believed in never being complacent with success or failures. Both these phases are short-lived and depend upon the amount of hard work and diligence you put in your work. I have been fortunate for the kind of love and appreciation that I get and it wouldn't have ever materialized had I stopped trying or giving my 2000 percent, each time".

"I am a firm follower of the fact that if you don't settle for the ordinary, be a class apart from what everybody else is doing and stay at it, then the sky's the limit. We can never stop learning to grow and even with the amount of love that has been bestowed upon me, I take each day like a new day with new possibilities. The mantra is simple- do what 99% of them are not doing and give it your all''.

Sanju's YouTube journey began when he started a channel by his name by the end of 2017 . Always on the lookout for and wanting to impart inspiration, Sanju began working on and posting content pertaining to motivation on his YouTube channel and Facebook Page.

The aura of Sanju's content is such that he has amassed over 201k followers in a short span of time with his new facebook page named TBF. Sanju's well thought-out content strikes a chord with people of all ages and from diverse backgrounds.

The inspirational life of Sanju Sehrawat has also been featured in a widely popular book named 101 unconventional strategies. Sanju Sehrawat has now ventured into the world of direction and his first song in the Haryana music industry has amassed close to 200 million views, attributable to his sheer hard work and directorial acumen. Sanju also has plans to launch web series that have gotten traction in the recent past. As he embarks on newer avenues, his humility and down-to-earth endeavors certainly 'make a difference'.