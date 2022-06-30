Creatorshala announces 1,000 vacancies lined up within the next one year

There are decades where nothing happens, and weeks where decades happen,” as the adage goes. The year 2020 was the latter.

In the digital world, 2022 will mean business as both brands and customers adapt to this “new normal”. Apart from the ample positives that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic which included the work-from-home scenario becoming the new normal, many individuals found themselves in a dark place having no employment, despite of being qualified enough.

Here’s where Creatorshala comes into the picture. We acknowledge your talent and are here to provide a platform for you to showcase your skills. Creatorshala announces over a whopping 1,000+ job vacancies in the coming year. You think you’re a perfect fit? Because we surely think you are. Apply with us and let’s figure things out and make them work.

Vacancies in vast number of sectors which include:

Social media branding Social media marketing Social media research Social media algorithm developer Social media content creator and everything related to the new era of social media.

So if you believe you are a social media enthusiast and aim to pursue a career here, this is a perfect opportunity for you to shoot your shot and gain the exposure you have always been waiting for! Creatorshala is designed specially for such minds that explore the world of social media like nobody else. There are ample fields and ample vacancies, but the criteria is utterly transparent and it is the will to learn and the will to achieve something!

Creatorshala is hosting a mega event this October 2022

As a way to create a positive online profile through accessible material, blogging has recently grown in popularity. It's obvious that becoming an entrepreneur excites them more than working for someone else as an increasing number of recent grads jump on the startup bandwagon. Their aspirations are furthered by the numerous inspiring accounts of several multi-million dollar businesses that started as blogs. Blogging improves traffic, advertises your products and services, and fosters loyalty among your target market.

Creatorshala is here to support you in growing both; your audience engagement as well as your exposure. Our specialists will be assisting you at this event as you strive to become the upcoming leading influencer. The advantages, disadvantages, difficulties, and any potential perspectives will all be discussed.

WHEN? - October 2022

WHERE? - Delhi, India

We are anticipating a healthy number of people attending the event as this is surely going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity, and of course, we don’t want y’all to go through FOMO if your friends do attend and catch on important tricks and tips in the process.

You can check them out on: