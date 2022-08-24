Creatorshala will be a different social media platform than others -specially made for content creators

Social media has become the source of all the hot and latest news. Social networking platforms offer individuals the chance to meet all sorts of digital content creators despite their nationality and types of content and connect to the other side of digital marketing.

Before social media became famous, discussion channels were the prominent spot where individuals could meet, yet the disadvantages were you don't get the details of the individual you are meeting. Social networking platforms get more data about the individual you meet before connecting with him.

Social networking platforms are implicit in a way that is easy to use. You want not to be high-tech to explore through Social networking sites and propose a superior method for interfacing with new individuals than different channels.

What will make Creatorshala unique: Creatorshala will be coming with its new app & website soon.The platform will be very different from regular social media platform like instagram & linkedin.The platform will be bringing an opportunity to many of new content creators to become influencers and full time content creator.On creatorshala users can create profile & can upload videos & Images with advance AI options available.Bloggers can directly get in touch with top influencers to collaborate & brands directly for web campaigns.

The app will be launched in 20+ languages and 10 countries by the end of 2022.Many of content creators can start their new blogging career via creatorshala.Creatorshala will be having its data centre in Mumbai India & Dubai,United Arab Emirates to store all users data.

The platform will be using a very different algorithm than mainstream social media platforms are using .Only category wise oriented content will be shown to the user which they are interested in.App will be more focussing on budding content creators in different categories.App will be having short video section but very different from short video section.

Most digital platforms help brands, content creators engage effectively with their fan base, and Creatorshala will help in building an image of the brand and creators.

