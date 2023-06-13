Chepauk Super Gillies has announced Crickex.in as the primary sponsor of the Team.

Crickex.in is one of the renowned sports news platform. Sports lovers visit Crickex.in to gain information regarding the matches as well as tournaments taking place in sports world. Also, Crickex.in is delighted to announce its partnership with the Chepauk Super Gillies, one of the most renowned teams in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). As the Key

Principal Sponsor, Crickex.in will support and collaborate with the Chepauk Super Gillies, bringing together a shared passion for cricket and enhancing the fan experience throughout the season.

Crickex.in and Chepauk Super Gillies join forces, with an aim to further popularize the CSG Team and Tamil Nadu Premier League. Crickex.in will be providing CSG & TNPL’s news and updates as well.

"We are delighted to join forces with the Chepauk Super Gillies as their Key Principal Sponsor," said Mr. Karan Sharma - Marketing Director of Crickex.in. "This collaboration allows us to connect with cricket enthusiasts and provide them with an unmatched experience."

The Chepauk Super Gillies and Crickex.in partnership will boost the team's performance in TNPL, ensuring their continued excellence and influence in the tournament.

Mr. Suresh S, Team Management, Chepauk Super Gillies, stated, "We are thrilled to have Crickex.in as our Key Principal Sponsor. The Key Principal Sponsor is essential for a team’s success. Their enthusiasm for cricket in India is similar to ours, and the association will contribute to the growth of the game in the state and across the country. It will be a pleasure to work with Crickex.in and we look forward to finding synergies between the brands."

Crickex.in is proud of Chepauk Super Gillies' stronghold in Indian Domestic Cricket League, and we are excited about adding to its success story by supporting the next generation of talent in the state and growing the Chepauk Super Gillies' profile.