Crickex.in a leading online sports news portal announced a sponsorship deal with Morrisville Samp Army, The Abhu Dhabi T10 2023 team

Following this deal, the Crickex.in is set to serve as the principal sponsor of the Abhu Dhabi T10 league’s team Morrisville Samp Army, for the upcoming season which is scheduled to start on November 28, 2023.

Both Crickex.in and Morrisville Samp Army shared a common vision of promoting cricket and fostering a sporting environment. Crickex.in is committed to enhancing fan experience and aims to support Morrisville Samp Army for the upcoming Abhu Dhabi T10 League 2023.

Commenting on the partnership, “We are delighted to partner with the Abhu Dhabi T10 leagues team Morrisville Samp Army. Abhu Dhabi T10 league 2023 is the 2nd season of Morrisville Samp Army and we are very pleased and committed to support the Morrisville Samp Army team for the success. Together, we aim to take our partnership to the new heights.”, said Crickex Team.

The Morrisville Samp Army spokesperson said, "We are delighted to have Crickex.in as our principal sponsor. This collaboration demonstrates the team's achievement and recognition in the cricketing world. We are looking forward to working closely with Crickex.in to provide our fans and supporters with an exciting and memorable experience.”

Crickex.in is an information site for cricket fans seeking access to everything and offers a best-in-class platform as well as cricket updates and aims to make it a one-stop platform for cricket fans. There are a number of features available on the platform, such as live scores, match analysis, player statistics, and fantasy cricket leagues.

Crickex.in will play an important role in improving the Abhu Dabhi T10 league experience for both players and viewers. Crickex.in's user-friendly interface will deliver real-time updates to its supporters during the competition.