CRYPQUE: One-Stop Solution For Cryptocurrency A technology & asset management company that makes Cryptocurrency, Web 3.0 & Blockchain easier for the masses

Updated on: 17 March,2023 06:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

New Delhi (India), March 17: Investing in cryptocurrency can sound lucrative but comes with many risks as well. Investing in any kind of cryptocurrency is easy, but gaining profits from that is much harder than you think. Not to mention there are potential risks which can jeopardise the assets of the investor due to an unreliable, untrustworthy platform.


So, should people stop investing in cryptocurrency for fear of unreliable platforms? If not, what is the solution then?



Well then, we have your answer. Introducing CRYPQUE, the one-stop solution for all your problems. 


Crypque is a technology and asset management company in the field of Web 3.0, Crypto and blockchain. It is a company which aims to normalize the concept of cryptocurrency among the masses and use it to its maximum potential. It is a multipurpose application with the least transaction cost as everything will be available under a single roof.

Crypque was started by four cryptocurrency enthusiasts Abhishek Bhandari, Anshit Jindal, Siddharth Shukla and Ankit Bhasin. They want to organize the blockchain, crypto and web 3.0 and make it simpler and beneficial for the masses to make them aware of the new dimensions within the crypto space, which will change the way people look at currency. Their motto is “Crypto to masses.” 

Crypque is the parent company and currently has three products under its roof- TRONADO, a token which is the native token of Crypque; MOBICRYP, a USDT Minting platform and CRYP, a CRYPTO payment solution. Cryp is yet to launch in the market.

The platform will help the masses in numerous ways. People can use their cryptocurrencies as a form of exchange for buying day-to-day items. Cryp will function as a mode of UPI which allows direct payments using crypto. With low transaction costs and the use of a Crypque wallet, people can carry their assets anywhere, just like normal currency. The liquidation of assets will also be hassle-free under Crypque. Finally, with the elimination of third parties, there will be no risk of stealing or mismanaging people’s assets to ensure smooth transactions between the buyer and seller. 

